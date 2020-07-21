WWE RAW: Kairi Sane gives a performance to remember on the way out

Kairi Sane shes a tear after her appearance on RAW. (Source: wwe) Kairi Sane shes a tear after her appearance on RAW. (Source: wwe)

WWE RAW probably witnessed the final appearance of Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess finished up her run on good terms, having made the choice to return to live in Japan full-time as she was married earlier this year. She will still be affiliated with the company, just not an active member of the roster. PWinsider was the first to report about her departure with Alex McCarthy confirming the same last night.

On RAW, Sane went up against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match. Bayley thought she had things under control against Asuka’s tag team partner Kairi Sane in their one-on-one battle, but as she went for the Bayley-to-Belly Suplex, Sane wriggled free and rolled up Bayley to notch a surprise win.

Kairi found her way to WWE, joining NXT in summer 2017 and immediately announcing her participation in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Over the five rounds, The Pirate Princess outlasted the competition — a stiff field of 31 other global sensations — and notched a milestone by winning the tournament with a career-defining victory against former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler in the Finale.

History repeated itself almost a year later when Sane defeated Baszler to capture the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. Shortly thereafter, Sane set sail for uncharted waters by joining the SmackDown LIVE roster in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up and immediately forming The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka. Sane and Asuka captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019.

Here is how fans reacted on Twitter after Raw went off-air-

Kairi Sane has defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become Wrestling Air Guitar Champion#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/OdgNj8nESP — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 20, 2020

if the reports are true, i’ll really miss seeing kairi sane in wwe. but i hope she’s still as happy as always, wherever she goes :’) pic.twitter.com/4HleGysKpr — 🌸 kairi sane appreciator 🌸 (@SkybukiPirate) July 20, 2020

Leaving you all with the wholesome content of Kairi Sane asking Asuka for a title shot in the most innocent way possible, I love them so much, goodnight.

pic.twitter.com/jUv5pVFvEJ — Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) July 14, 2020

Kairi Sane’s WWE run is almost definitely coming to its end. Sadly misused on the main roster, a brilliant talent giving us fantastic matches with Shayna Baszler on multiple occasions, aswell as an entertaining team with Asuka. Gonna be sorely missed by fans.#ThankYouKairi pic.twitter.com/kTxnewTSkj — KP-BioEvil (@BioEvil4) July 20, 2020

Sane was an Olympic hopeful in yachting, pursued a career in acting, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Japanese literature from Hosei University and once taught Japanese to orphans in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, here are the RAW Results :

Seth Rollins def. Aleister Black

Mustafa Ali, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin

Ruby Riott def. Peyton Royce

The Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza

Stephanie McMahon made a huge Raw Women’s Title Match for next Monday

Drew McIntyre agreed to a rematch against Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton def. Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match

