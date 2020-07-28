WWE RAW: A new Champion is crowned, Randy Orton sets his sights on Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW: Randy Orton’s SummerSlam challenge is against Drew McIntyre. (wwe.com) WWE RAW: Randy Orton’s SummerSlam challenge is against Drew McIntyre. (wwe.com)

Randy Orton kicked off WWE Raw by declaring that he will do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, and no one can stop him. However, the Viper felt like something is missing and declared that he wants to be WWE Champion again. Standing in his way is one man – Drew McIntyre, whom he challenged to a title showdown at SummerSlam.

In the next battle, The Raw Women’s Championship could change hands by pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification or if anyone interfered. Unfortunately, that was Asuka’s downfall.

Bayley brutally attacked Kairi Sane backstage, forcing Asuka to make a difficult decision – stay and defend her title, or abandon the match and save her best friend. The Empress of Tomorrow opted to rush to her friend and tag team partner’s side, taking the count-out loss. Asuka’s decision ensured that The Boss would become “Two Belts Banks” as her and Bayley’s grip around Raw and SmackDown continued to tighten.

After addressing Randy Orton’s SummerSlam challenge, Drew McIntyre revealed his stipulation for this rematch with Dolph Ziggler – an Extreme Rules Match, this time with the rules applying to both competitors.

But before McIntyre could revel in his victory, Randy Orton made good on his promise that the WWE Champion would never see an RKO coming, dropping McIntyre on the spot, upping the ante for their battle at SummerSlam.

RAW Results :

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler got into a brawl

Andrade & Angel Garza def. The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander to earn a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity at SummerSlam

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler ended in a double count-out

Dominik Mysterio confronted Seth Rollins; Murphy shoved Aleister Black’s eye into the steel ring steps

R-Truth tried to reclaim the 24/7 Title on MVP’s “VIP Lounge”

Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali

Sasha Banks def. Asuka to become Raw Women’s Champion

Murphy def. Humberto Carrillo

Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match

(With inputs from wwe.com)

