WWE RAW: Hulk Hogan set for Monday night return to honour late ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will return to Monday Night Raw for the first time since his 2015 firing. He’ll appear Monday (January 7) as part of a tribute to Gene Okerlund, who died last week. 65-year-old Hogan will honor his longtime friend and Hall of Fame announcer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who passed away Wednesday at 76. The friendship between Hogan and Okerlund spanned decades while working together through AWA, WWE, and WCW. Their on-screen chemistry during interviews is something that fans cherish till date.

Advertising

Four years ago, Hogan was fired from his contract as a WWE ambassador in 2015 for racist remarks caught on a leaked sex tape. However, he was certainly among those who shared close chemistry with Okerlund both on and off the screen.

Okerlund rose to prominence interviewing stars including Hogan, among others. He would conduct backstage and in-ring interviews as well as provide commentary at the broadcast table.

Following word of his death, Hogan took to Twitter and said, “The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me “hey big man what do u want to do?” I would always answer “just follow you brother” and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH