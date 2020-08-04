WWE RAW highlights: A new faction debuts by throwing fire at a generator

WWE RAW highlights. (Source: wwe.com) WWE RAW highlights. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE RAW witnessed the debut of a mysterious new faction that lit a fire near the Performance Center dressed in black hoodies. Throughout the show, the mysterious men messed up with production like turning off the microphones and shutting down the lights.

On a night where technical malfunctions spread throughout Raw and chaos seemingly reigned, security cameras captured a crew of masked assailants setting fire to the WWE Performance Center’s generator.

Earlier, Shane McMahon had promised to shake things up, and he did just that, revealing Raw Underground to the world.

Raw Underground will serve as a battleground for WWE’s toughest fighters to prove themselves with few, if any rules. Shane-O-Mac then introduced the towering Dabba-Kato, who ruthlessly and brutally knocked out two opponents in rapid-fire succession.

RAW Results:

Apollo Crews Def MVP

The Riott Squad def. The IIconics

Drew McIntyre confronted Randy Orton

Nia Jax was suspended indefinitely without pay

Akira Tozawa def. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin to become 24/7 Champion

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler ended in a no-contest when Asuka came looking for payback

Shane McMahon revealed Raw Underground to the world

Angel Garza def. Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford vs. Andrade ended in a No-contest after Ford collapsed

Erik of The Viking Raiders fights in Raw Underground

Five masked assailants set fire to the WWE Performance Center’s generator

Dominik Mysterio came to Samoa Joe’s aid to fight off Seth Rollins & Murphy

