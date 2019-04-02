WWE Raw: Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey arrested before WrestleMania

With under seven days to go to WrestleMania, chaos descended on WWE Raw that ended with Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch getting arrested. After defeating The Riott Squad, Raw Women’s Champion Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Flair and Lynch came to blows in a chaotic brawl that only intensified after all three Superstars were handcuffed. How it goes down with the WWE Universe and the authorities with the Show of Shows on Sunday night in a Winner Take All main event remains to be seen.

At the start of the night, the issue at hand was what were Rousey, Flair and Lynch fighting for? Earlier, it was a straightforward deal – Raw Women’s Championship. But then, Charlotte won the SmackDown Women’s title and things got complicated.

Stephanie McMahon marched down with a simple solution: Given both Women’s Champions were competing in the main event, both Women’s Titles would be up for grabs. In short? The main event of WrestleMania 35 will be Winner Takes All.

Later in the night, in a six-woman Tag Team match, Rousey, Flair and Lynch took on The Riott squad with the condition that any woman who betrayed their team would be removed from Sunday’s main event.

But the second Rousey earned a submission to earn her team a win, the fists started flying, with The Baddest Woman on the Planet throwing the first punch against Charlotte Flair. A crew of security guards proved ineffective, as did a squadron of police officers. The three Superstars’ continued aggression in the presence of the police, however, landed all three of them in handcuffs after Rousey accidentally struck an officer and Lynch and Flair ambushed the defenseless Rousey.

It got even more frantic between the trio after being escorted backstage: The cops made a mistake in putting Ronda and Becky in the same car, leading to a scramble in the backseat in which Ronda kicked out a window. When they attempted to transfer Becky to the same car as Charlotte, those two started kicking at each other while Rousey somehow got control of the town car she was in and drove it into the squad car. The cops finally restrained The Man in the police vehicle, leaving Rousey and Flair to jaw-jack until The Queen kneed the Raw Women’s Champion in the side of the head to end the brawl.