WWE Raw: Batista attacks Ric Flair to get Triple H’s attention

Former WWE champion Batista had last appeared on WWE Smackdown’s 1000th episode celebration and had made an off-handed comment towards WWE’s Executive Vice-president and superstar Triple H. Batista had claimed that the only thing Triple H had yet to accomplish was beating him. But it appeared that it was ignored from Triple H and The Animal wasn’t pleased to see things transpire that way.

On WWE Raw, Batista decided to reiterate the message at the expense of the one Superstar The Game respects above all others. He made a surprise return in Raw’s closing moments, attacking Ric Flair before “The Nature Boy” could come down the aisle to his 70th birthday celebration.

For the celebration, entire Raw roster and some select guests of honours — Shawn Michaels, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Kurt Angle and Sting — were gathered to wish Flair many happy returns.

But before the celebrations could begin, Batista dragged a beaten Flair from his dressing room, and stared directly into the camera and asked, “Hey, Hunter, do I have your attention now?”

The Game sprinted to the locker room to Flair’s side as WWE Raw went off the air. The Animal had vanished and left Flair in a heap, but he got what he came for: Triple H’s attention.