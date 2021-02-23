WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley confirmed as The Miz’s first challenger

Updated: February 23, 2021 10:24:38 am
WWE RAW Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: After The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre in the Elimination Chamber on Sunday, he granted Bobby Lashley the first opportunity at the WWE Championship on Monday. The latter stood tall against his opponent to set up a date with The Miz next weekend.
Up against Braun Strowman, Lashley held his own during a brutal fight with the bag man. After a barrage of dropkicks, throws and blocks, Lashley brought Strowman down with a one-handed spinebuster. After the end of the clash, The Miz tried to interrupt the fight but even he ate a spear later on.
Riddle def. John Morrison: Riddle and John Morrison were locked toe-to-toe during their fight early on, but Riddle took the upperhand when he dumped Morrison outside and hit a big dive. Both of them continue on with their moves but Riddle’s Bro Derek sealed the win in the end.
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Asuka & Charlotte: Baszler and Asuka kicked off the match on RAW and were trading moves early on before Charlotte Flair tagged in. To score the win, Jax hit a leg drop on Asuka after Baszler took out Flair.
Sheamus def. Jeff Hardy: Sheamus started strong by hitting his opponent with elbow strikes but Hardy managed to send him into the corner. Hardy endured for a while but Sheamus finished the match with a Brogue Kick.
AJ Styles def. Ricochet: AJ was on his backfoot from the start but after a big snap suplex, the odds turned in his favour. AJ dodged Ricochet’s 630 and the recoil before hitting the Styles Clash for an easy win.
