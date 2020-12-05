WWE pays tribute to Pat Patterson in a unique way On SmackDown

Pat Patterson began his career in 1958 in his native Canada. (Source: WWE)

WWE paid tribute to the late great Pat Patterson on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Patterson, a true trailblazer of the industry, was linked to many “firsts” in sports-entertainment throughout his storied career, including the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble Match.

In a career spanning six decades, the renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes.

Patterson began his career in 1958 in his native Canada before becoming a fixture in the Bay Area for nearly two decades.

After winning the AWA Tag Team Championship with Ray Stevens in 1978, Patterson moved on to WWE. Under the tutelage of The Grand Wizard, Patterson made an immediate impact and became the first Intercontinental Champion in September 1979.

Patterson’s most legendary WWE rivalry was undoubtedly his war with Sgt. Slaughter, which captivated the WWE Universe with Boot Camp Matches and a brutal Alley Fight at Madison Square Garden.

Patterson returned to the ring during WWE’s electric “Attitude Era,” creating many memorable moments alongside Gerald Brisco as one of Mr. McMahon’s hilarious “Stooges.”

On the Smackdown episode, apart from a usual video package, there was another archival footage where Patterson himself was shown singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ classic.

Thereafter, WWE also put on a special six-man tag-team bout that Pat probably would’ve been proud of.

