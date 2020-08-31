WWE Payback results: Roman Reigns turns heel, Dominik-Rey defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy

A week after making a surprise return at this year’s SummerSlam, Roman Reigns on Sunday became the new WWE Universal Champion.
After making a late entry in the triple threat match, the Big Dog kicked-off things by attacking both The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, just like he did in SummerSlam. After taking control over the proceedings, Reigns signed his contract and speared Strowman to win the WWE Universal Championship.
Reigns did not sport his signature vest, but was seen wearing the “Wreck Everyone and Leave” t-shirt. Reigns is considered as a heel, after it is quite evident that the superstar has used nefarious means to win the title.
Meanwhile, son Dominik and Rey Mysterio pulled off a great win against the team of Seth Rollins and Murphy. The Mysterios took advantage of a late miscommunication between Rollins and Murphy, which led to their win. However, many are also predicting that with this defeat the “Monday Night Messiah” can lose one of his disciple.
Why do I care about @reymysterio and @35_Dominik ???? Two words: #Familia and #LEGADO 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 THE STRONGEST FORCE… BLOOD. #LuchaCulture pic.twitter.com/lR54VCqdTU
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) August 31, 2020
Other results:
Keith Lee def. Randy Orton
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Bayley & Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Matt Riddle def. King Corbin
Big E. def Sheamus
Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion
The Riott Squad def. The IIconics (Kickoff Match)
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.