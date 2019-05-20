WWE Money in The Bank Results: Brock Lesnar stuns WWE Universe to win Money in The Bank Ladder Match

In an extraordinary Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night (May 19), Brock Lesnar stunned the WWE Universe by reemerging to win the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In addition, Bayley won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashed in on Charlotte Flair in extraordinary fashion to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. Meanwhile, Universal Champion Seth Rollins overcame AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defended his title against Kevin Owens to remain the SmackDown champion.

Bayley won Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bayley beat Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mandy Roose, Dana Brooke and Nikki Cross to once again show why she held the Championship belt at one point in time. She became the third-ever Ms. Money in the Bank and beat the headline-grabbers like Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross and Naomi.

Natalya, the veteran, was deliberate in her use of the ladders; Naomi delivered a factor of unpredictability to avoid damage at every turn. Ember Moon brought the daredevil factor with an Eclipse off a ladder to The Queen of Hearts, and Dana took every wild chance she could to prove she belonged; nobody could argue that she did not. Carmella, meanwhile, brought the grit, coming back from a knee injury to throw hands with God’s Greatest Creation in the waning moments of the battle.

More than anything else, Bayley was always in the right place at the right time, capitalising on confusion, dishing out damage, and, inevitably, staring Mandy square in the eyes after Sonya Deville stormed out of the locker room area to physically carry her tag team partner up the ladder close to the briefcase.

The Huggable One shoved Mandy and Sonya clean off the ladder without another word, seizing the briefcase in a definitive moment, proving she came to SmackDown LIVE to remind people what she’s capable of on her own.

Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch came into the PPV holding both the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles. First up for her in defence was Lacey Evans for the Raw title. Evans made good on months of trash talk to take The Man to the absolute limit. The battle left the champ-champ an exhausted self just seconds before Charlotte Flair strolled to the ring for Lynch’s second consecutive match of the night. Becky managed to retain the Raw Women’s Title is a testament to her skills.

During the match, Becky suffered a coordinated assault on her left arm, to take away the full strength of the Dis-Arm-Her. Evans’ mistake was gloating in her strategy too much; rubbing her handkerchief in The Man’s face which fired up the Irishwoman and brought things back to even footing. Evans didn’t even get within spitting distance of her fearsome Women’s Right after that, and Becky managed to get that Dis-Arm-Her locked in anyway, reversing a roll-up into the submission hold and earning a near-instant surrender from The Lady of WWE.

Charlotte Flair def. Becky Lynch to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion; Bayley cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title

Lynch’s title count was reduced to one a few minutes later and Charlotte’s tally increased to nine times. In stunning turn of events, the SmackDown Women’s Championship went to neither the woman who carried it into the arena, nor the woman who won it from the champion. Instead, it belonged to the woman who won the Women’s Money in the Bank contract less than two hours earlier, Bayley.

In chaotic fashion, The Queen struggled to put The Man to bed until Lacey herself intervened, blasting Becky with the Women’s Right she never got a chance to hit in her own bout. Despite a last-ditch attempt for the pin, The Man was out on her feet after that, and a big boot from Charlotte relieved Becky of “One Belt,” though The Queen’s victory lap remained short-lived.

Even as Lacey and Charlotte went on the attack against The Man, Bayley made her presence known, clearing Lacey from the ring and alley-ooping Charlotte face-first into the ring post. Following some initial hesitation, Bayley did what needed to be done, cashing in her contract and flattening Flair with a top-rope elbow drop to claim her first SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Brock Lesnar won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Finn Bálor, Andrade, Ali, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre stepped into the ring but it was Brock Lesnar who came out with the briefcase in his grasp. The Beast Incarnate crashed the Men’s Money in the Bank Match, dispatched Ali from the top of a ladder, and seized the contract for himself.

Before Lesnar’s surprise entry, Ali and Ricochet engaged in a move-for-move dogfight. Not to be undone, Bálor and Andrade threw hands on the rungs of a ladder, with Andrade getting the better of the exchange via a sunset flip onto a second ladder that bounced the Intercontinental Champion roughly 10 feet in the air. Orton turned back the clock, dropping dudes on tables and dishing out a textbook RKO to McIntyre, who ran through the entire field singlehandedly. Corbin was his usual underhanded self, breaking his alliance with McIntyre and sending Ricochet through a ladder that had been bridging the ring and announce table, shattering it in half.

In the end, it was Ali who was perched atop the ladder when Lesnar’s music blared and the former Universal Champion sprinted to the ring, knocking a ladder into a cameraman, throwing Ali off the ladder, and scaling up to grab the briefcase with a shark-like grin spread across his teeth.

WWE Money in the Bank Results:

