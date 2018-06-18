Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • WWE Money in the Bank 2018 results: Braun Strowman becomes Monster in the Bank, Alexa Bliss takes the women’s crown

Braun Strowman won the men's Money in the Bank while Alexa Bliss took the Raw women's championship crown.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 18, 2018 11:44:50 am
Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss reigned supreme in the 2018 Money in the Bank. Bliss’ victory was a bit of a twist in the tale as she barged in on Ronda Rousey’s match with Nia Jax and attacked them both. Rousey about to make Jax tap out to become the Women’s Champion at that point but The Goddess stepped in, took both of them out and cashed in her contract to become the RAW Women’s Champion once again. Braun Strowman became the Monster in the Bank after getting past no less than six Superstars in the ring. He then went ahead to call out Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The fight between Shinksuke Nakamura and AJ Styles stole the show, though, and was arguably the best of the night.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 results:
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff Match)

Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass

Bobby Lashley def. Sami Zayn

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Elias

Alexa Bliss won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Roman Reigns def. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella def. Asuka

WWE Champion AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)

Ronda Rousey def. Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax via Disqualification; Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia to become the new Raw Women’s Champion

Braun Strowman won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

