WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Live Results Live Streaming and Updates: Alexa Bliss is Miss Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Live Streaming, Live Results, Live Updates: WWE’s most exciting pay per view of the summer, Money in the Bank is back for its ninth edition and with it brings the opportunity for one of the superstars to etch their name in history. Eight superstars (men and women) from each Raw and Smackdown Live will compete in the PPV to grab the elusive briefcase containing a contract to fight the WWE Champion of their own choosing for the title at any time, anywhere within a year. It will be for the second time that there will be a Women’s Ladder match at the pay-per-view. So far, only two people have not been able to win the title after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Live Streaming, Live Results, Live Updates: WWE Money in the Bank returns to Chicago for its ninth edition on Monday. In what is considered as one of the most exciting WWE Pay Per View’s, the co-branded event will witness some of the most exciting matches, including both- Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. In other fights, AJ Styles will clash with Shinsuke Nakamura for the final time in a Last Man Standing Match to determine who will emerge as the clear winner in the fight for the WWE Championship.
THE GODDESS HAS DESCENDED IN CHICAGO ONCE AGAIN!
Becky Lynch was so close to grasping the briefcase, but she was just one step short and Bliss took the advantege, as she threw Lynch down to the mat, and then climbed the ladder as Alexa Bliss picked up the briefcase. The five feet of fury has had an excellent career so far!https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Lana gets alone in the ring with the Goddess, Alexa Blioss, but her emotions gets better off her as she, instead of trying to climb, delivered an Accolade to Bliss. The time was wasted and Becky Lynch and Naomia came into the ring to get her out.
There are two ladders in the ring with six women superstars trying to get theri hands on the briefcase. Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch appear to be the closer ones, But Lana and Ember Moon are on a bigger ladder. MEanwhile, Natalya and Alexa Bliss try to get back on the top.
Sasha Banks tried to climb up the ladder but the Boss was stopped on her tracks by Charlotte. And now these two restart their historic rivalry once more, this time in a Ladder's match. We can probably watch these two battling out everyday!
Naomi and Ember Moon form a temporary alliance to take care of Becky Lynch. The two were fighting to get hold of a ladder, before Becky Lynch started climbing the ladder in their hands to get her hands to the briefcase. But the duo took her out and crushed her under the ladder. And then delivered a double kicks to her.
Natalya takes control as she throws out Lana from the ring and then beats Naomi out of the ring. Now she is in the ring with the Queen Charlotte Flair. And the Queen wins the battle.
The ladder has come into the match early as Ember Moon uses the ladders to wreathe punishment on Sasha Banks. Inspite of being the newest girl on the Roster, Moon loosks fairly comfortable with the ladders.
The Goddess has descended on Chicago. And so has the Queen.
Natalya believes she is the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be!
Naomi would want to start the Glow!
Lana can make it "Rusev Day" tonight. But she enters the match as the Underdog.
Former NXT Champion Ember Moon enters the ring, and she looks ready to give her all against all these superstars.
Becky Lynch said that she is tired of saying "I Was" and it is time to say "I am". Can she win the match?
It is BOSS TIME in CHICAGO!
It is time for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and it is all about climbing up the ladder and take the briefcase to win the contract to challenge the Champion of your choosing for the title at any time, anywhere. It is the perfect opportunity. Who will win the match?
SETH ROLLINS JUST BEAT ELIAS! Elias rolled over Rollins for the three-count. But ROllins counters, and rolls him for a pinfall, and the Champion held the tights to pick up the win. ANd Elias is frustrated. Rollins has picked up a win, and for the Kingslayer, it is by hook or by crook now.
What a sequence by Rollins, who climbs to the top of the rope to deliver a Superplex to Elias and then followed by a Falcon's Arrow. But Elias somehow able to kick out the three count. And now the crowd is chanting, 'BURN IT DOWN!' as Rollins tries to go for the Stomp.
Seth Rollins already has an injured neck, and now he has an injured knee as well. He attempts to smash Elias for a stomp, but his knees buckled and Elias takes the advantage, as he hammered him down to the ground. Elias is back in control.
Seth Rollins tries to regroup as he delivers a sling blade to Elias and throws him outside the ring. But then, instead of taking a break, the Champion went flying down for a Suicide dive on Elias to smash him on to the grounds! MAMA MIA!
Seth Rollins takes the fight outside the ring as he looks. But Elias finds a way to get back into the ring and he delivers a wicked lariyet to Rollins as the champion dropped down outsdie the ring. He is holding his neck area, which has been hurt since Elias slammed a guitar on his back. Trouble for ROllins
BURN IT DOWN!
The Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins, who has been in the form of his career, makes his way to the ring as he looks to defend his title against Elias. Rollins, has regained himself as the Monday Night Rollins with a streak of successful defends of his title. Elias will have a hard time beating THE MAN!https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
It is time for the United States Championship and it will be Elias taking on Seth Rollins in a title match. But first, let's hear some music from Elias. Are you ready to Walk With Elias? I am sure, we all are!
Bobby Lashley locks up Sami Zayn in a body lock and then delivers a third Vertical drop bomb to Zayn. Zayn was absolutely ravaged. Lashley went down and ONE. TWO. THREE!
BOBBY LASHLEY BEATS SAMI ZAYN!
How can a man the size of Bobby Lashley be such lightning quick? Just when Zayn tried to be in control, Lashley runs like a hawk and delivers a spear to him on the sidepost. Lashley then delivers a high vertical drop to Zayn. Followed by another Vertical suplex.
Zayn is using his mindgames to take control of the match straightaway. As Lashley looked ready to get the fight started, Zayn kept himself out of the ring, away from Lashley's reach. Only when he found his opening, a distracted Lashley failed to keep an eye on him, and now Zayn has taken control.
Daniel Bryan's wife Brie Bella and his daughter Birdie were watching the fight from home - and they are happy to see the man win!
Now, the action moves to Raw superstars - and it will be Sami Zayn taking on Bobby Lashley. Zayn has humiliated Lashley for weeks now, and the big man will be eager to get his hands on the Canadian. Zayn's strategy going into the match appears to be questionable. But he looks confident at the moment against Lashley.
The New Day were in the middle of a discussion to decide who will be competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder match from the faction. But in the middle of the discussion, The New Day meet a new guest, Kevin Owens. But Owens is not alone. He has brought Pancakes for the New Day!
BIG CASS AGAIN TAPS OUT TO DANIEL BRYAN!
Bryan delivered a vicious Running Knee to Big Cass and then locked him up in a submission move HEEL HOOK. Cass wreathed in pain and could not get himself out of the lock. He taps out again to Bryan as the crowd broke into chants of YES! YES! YES!https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Big Cass is starting to lose his cool as he attempted to go for covers after planting his opponent down to the mat. Bryan was in control delivering Yes kicks and then rolling for a running knee
Big Cass has taken control of the fight after he climbs to the top of the rope and delivers a clean rollawy slam to Bryan followed by locking the 'YES' man into a torture wrack. Bryan looking to get back into the match by once again chopping the severn footer on the left kick.
DANIEL BRYAN SACRIFICING HIS BODY! Bryan climbed to the top of the ladder to take the seven feet tall man down outside the ring. The crowd goes wild as they chanted YES! YES! YES! Cass is holding his left knee. He appears to be hurt.
Look at the size of Big Cass, he is literally a monster. He believes he is the best wreslter in WWE and his size is an absolute advantage. Cass was upset that Bryan, who is smaller than him, stole his thunder as he regained his fitness.
YES! YES! YES! WWE Money in the bank kicks off with a fight against 7 feet tall Big Cass! You cant teach that, can you! The crowd goes crazy everytime Bryan comes out in the middle. Cass has been a thorn in Bryan's life since his return and the foremer WWE Champ will be eager to see the last of him tonight.
The Bludgeon Brothers retained their WWE Smackdown Tag titles against Luke Anderson and Karl Gallows. Is there any team that can beat Harper and Rowan? Seems like nope.
Here is the full fight card for WWE Money in the Bank
WWE Championship- AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Bobby Roode vs Rusev vs Samoa Joe vs The Miz vs Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens vs Finn Bálor vs one member of The New Day
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match- Ember Moon vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Lana vs Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch
Raw Women’s Championship- Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women’s Championship- Carmella vs. Asuka
Intercontinental Championship- Seth Rollins vs. Elias
Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Kickoff Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson