WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Live Results Live Streaming and Updates: Alexa Bliss is Miss Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Live Streaming, Live Results, Live Updates: WWE’s most exciting pay per view of the summer, Money in the Bank is back for its ninth edition and with it brings the opportunity for one of the superstars to etch their name in history. Eight superstars (men and women) from each Raw and Smackdown Live will compete in the PPV to grab the elusive briefcase containing a contract to fight the WWE Champion of their own choosing for the title at any time, anywhere within a year. It will be for the second time that there will be a Women’s Ladder match at the pay-per-view. So far, only two people have not been able to win the title after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.