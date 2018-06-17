WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Fight Card: Full list of matches, predictions at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank will be held in Chicago on Monday. (Source: WWE) WWE Money in the Bank will be held in Chicago on Monday. (Source: WWE)

WWE Money in the Bank returns to Chicago for its ninth edition on Monday. In what is considered as one of the most exciting WWE Pay Per View’s, the co-branded event will witness some of the most exciting matches, including both- Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. In other fights, AJ Styles will clash with Shinsuke Nakamura for the final time in a Last Man Standing Match to determine who will emerge as the clear winner in the fight for the WWE Championship. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey will go up against Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship in her first WWE singles match.

The full card for WWE Money in the Bank 2018 is as follows-

WWE Championship- AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Bobby Roode vs Rusev vs Samoa Joe vs The Miz vs Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens vs Finn Bálor vs one member of The New Day

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match- Ember Moon vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Lana vs Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship- Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Championship- Carmella vs. Asuka

Intercontinental Championship- Seth Rollins vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Kickoff Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd