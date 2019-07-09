WWE Monday Night Raw: Roman Reigns mystery partner revealed, Drake Maverick remains 24/7 Champion

The ‘Big Dog’ Roman reigns will team up with The Undertaker in six nights at WWE pay per view Extreme Rules to take on ‘Shane-O-Mac’ and The ‘Scottish Psychopath’ but In tonight’s main event of Raw, Reigns teamed up with a mystery partner to take them on. Rey Mysterio returned from his injury, read more to find else happened on this week’s RAW.

Advertising

The night started with a mixed tag team match where Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed up to take on Andrade and Zelina Vega. Rollins and Andrade started off the match at a quick pace. Seth followed a slingblade with a double suicide dive outside the ring. Becky tagged herself in and immediately locked in the Dis-arm-her to make Zelina tap out. Lacy Evans came out and started a brawl with Lynch. Seth regained control of the match and hit a curb stomp, in the end, to pick up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch def. Andrade and Zelina Vega

Paul Heyman came out next and cut a promo about how Brock Lesnar could cash in his contract on either Kofi Kingston or Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

Match: The Miz and The Usos vs The Revival and Elias 2 out of 3 falls match

Scott Dawson and Jey Uso started the match and The Revival picked up the first pinfall after hitting the Shatter Machine. Revival tried to isolate Jey but Miz got in and hit the Skull Crushing Finale to pick up the first fall for his team. Jimmy Uso next hit a splash to pick up the second pinfall and victory for his team.

Result: The Usos and The Miz win

Match: Rey Mysterio vs Bobby Lashley

Advertising

Rey returned from his injury and issued an open challenge. Lashley answered it, the match began and Mysterio hit 619 early but Lashley hit a spear to end the match. After the match, Lashley attacked Mysterio and looked to throw Mysterio through the LED screen but ended up throwing him on the referees instead.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Rey Mysterio

Match: Cesaro vs No Way Jose

The match started with a brawl outside. Cesaro hit a series of devastating uppercuts before locking in the Sharp Shooter to pick up a win via submission.

Result: Cesaro def. No Way Jose

Mike Kanellis was backstage with Maria. She asked him to get ice cream and pickles after he gave her flowers.

Match: Viking Raiders vs Enchantment Talent

Viking Raiders picked up a quick victory after a powerbomb and a massive frog splash.

Result: Viking Raiders def. Enhancement talent

Match: Luke Gallows vs Ricochet

The United States champ took on one half of the Good Brothers. Gallows started well using his size and weight advantage. Gallows hit a big boot that almost beheaded Ricochet. Ricochet managed to pick up a victory after a roll up.

Result: Ricochet def. Luke Gallows

Match: Karl Anderson vs Ricochet

After the match, AJ Styles challenged Ricochet to take on Karl Anderson. Ricochet accepted and the two went back and forth. Head scissors by Ricochet was followed by a spine buster from Anderson. Ricochet finally hit a 450 splash and picked up the win. Styles attacked Ricochet as soon as the match got over and laid him out with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Match: Bayley vs Sarah Logan

Bayley took on Logan in a beat the clock challenge match.If Nikki Cross managed to beat the clock in her match she would choose the stipulation for Bayley’s title match with Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules. Bayley beat Sarah Logan in 4 minutes and 32 seconds.

Result: Bayley def. Sarah Logan

Match: Nikki Cross vs Alexa Bliss

Nikki cross managed to hit a swinging neckbreaker and got a pin within 1 minute and 55 seconds to beat Bayley. She later revealed to Bayley that the Stipulation will be a 2 on 1 handicap match and Nikki will do everything in her power to ensure Alexa wins.

Result: Nikki Cross def. Sara Logan

Match: Roman Reigns and Gary vs Shane McMahon and Drew Mcintyre

Drew and Roman started the match off. Roman tagged in Gary who hit an incredible dive over the top rope but was nearly beheaded with a claymore kick. Shane pinned Gary to pick up the win. After the match, Gary removed his mask and it was Cedric Alexander all along.

Result: Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre def. Roman Reigns and Gary