WWE legend Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

Road Warrior Animal was part of one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling history. (WWE)

WWE legend Road Warrior Animal, aka Joe Laurinaitis, passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

“We are saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away,” WWE confirmed the news via a statement on social media.

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans,” it added.

One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent most of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk. Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors.

With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and an impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed. Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase “Road Warrior pop” has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since.

Here are the tributes that poured in-

The Road Warriors were a team who personified excitement, physicality, and the undeniable ability to energize the crowd. @StephMcMahon and I join the Superstars, legends, and our @WWE fans in offering our condolences to the Joe Laurinaitis’ family at this difficult time. https://t.co/pDu4BH77uY — Triple H (@TripleH) September 23, 2020

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

R.I.P , Joe Laurinaitis are Road Warrior Animal. pic.twitter.com/7jzUKilakT — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 23, 2020

I’m thinking of Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis and his entire family right now- very sad to hear this news today. https://t.co/Gz7lzLBr2M — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 23, 2020

MY ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL BROTHER. YOU WERE MOST OVER TAG TEAM EVER. WE HAVE THE BEST TIME IN THE MINNESOTA FOREVER I LOVE YOU. RIP BUBBA pic.twitter.com/dLzAy2uRaa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2020

