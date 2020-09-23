scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files

WWE legend Road Warrior Animal dies at 60

The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 23, 2020 8:20:39 pm
wwe, road warrior animalRoad Warrior Animal was part of one of the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling history. (WWE)

WWE legend Road Warrior Animal, aka Joe Laurinaitis, passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

“We are saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away,” WWE confirmed the news via a statement on social media.

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans,” it added.

One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent most of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk. Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors.

With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and an impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed. Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase “Road Warrior pop” has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since.

Here are the tributes that poured in-

