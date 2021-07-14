WWE legend Kurt Angle trolls Conor McGregor after ankle injury in UFC 264

WWE Hall of famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to take a dig at Conor McGregor in the aftermath of his loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Poirier beat McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor was unable to continue after the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

McGregor fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier. McGregor’s leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining blows down on the former two-division UFC champion.

Angle, who has suffered major injuries including four pulled neck muscles during his run to a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, was quick to remind fans of the adversity he overcame in Atlanta and had no sympathy for the Irishman.

“So…. @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin’ ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I’m jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too,” Angle wrote on Twitter.

McGregor has lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Poirier since 2016 while beating only an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone.

However, his star power has shown no significant decline despite the dwindling evidence of his once-transcendent skills.