WWE Legend King Kong Bundy passes away at 61

Former WWE legend King Kong Bundy, passed away at the age of 61, on Tuesday. Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Alan Pallies, had tweeted hours before his death, in which he had announced that he would appear at Wrestle Icon with former partner Al Snow.

“I will be with @TheRealAlSnow at @wrestlecon at the @COLLARxELBOW booth. Advance autographs and photo ops at BlizzardBrawl.com or contact @DavidHerro,” he wrote.

The superstar, who belonged from Atlantic City, New Jersey, stood 6 feet and 4 inches tall and weighed about 458 pounds. He entered the WWE in the middle of the 1980s and recorded one of the quickest wins in the history of the WWE.

Yes this my favorite Kong photo,Bundy laughed his head off when I first found out it was his favorite photo for his signings/appearances love u my brother HH pic.twitter.com/E8NSmQFEks — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) 5 March 2019

He defeated SD Jones at the first Wrestlemania. In 1986, Bundy wrestled against Hulk Hogan at the second Wrestlemania, in the first steel cage match.

The superstar left the company in the late 80s, but later returned in 1994 to become a part of the Million Dollar Corporation rain by Ted Diabese.

He eventually retired from pro wrestling in 2007 after suffering his final defeat at the hands of Jim Duggan. He later went into an acting career, took part in the TV show Married… With Children and starred in the hit film Moving.