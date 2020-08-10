WWE legend Kamala passes away at 70

James Harris aka Kamala died at 70 (Source: WWE) James Harris aka Kamala died at 70 (Source: WWE)

One of the most iconic superstars of WWE, James Harris, popularly known as Kamala, passed away at the age of 70.

Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorised opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE.

Despite retiring, Kamala made appearances on shows until 2006 but started facing health issues with both his legs amputated. This was before undergoing an emergency surgery in 2017 that put on life support due to complications. In 2011, Harris had his left leg amputated below the knee due to complications of high blood pressure and diabetes and had even launched a campaign seeking donations to cover his medical expenses.

RIP Kamala… One of his best moments! pic.twitter.com/NWfjON5CAC — Cazz3319🇨🇦 (@cazz3319) August 10, 2020

My sincerest condolences to the family of James Harris, best known for his run in WWE and Memphis as Kamala. He sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 70. pic.twitter.com/ul9D71gfjX — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) August 10, 2020

Characterised by an African mask, warpaint and a loincloth, Kamala portrayed a fearsome yet simpleminded Ugandan warrior carrying a spear and shield. He is best known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the mid-1980s and early 1990s.

In November 1992, Kamala lost to The Undertaker at Survivor Series in the first-ever televised casket match. Post-retirement, Harris continued to make sporadic appearances in WWE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd