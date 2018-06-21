Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
WWE legend 'Big Van Vader' passes away at 63
WWE legend ‘Big Van Vader’ passes away at 63

WWE legend Jeon White, better known by his in-ring moniker 'Big Van Vader' passed away on Monday at the age of 63.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 21, 2018 3:17:09 pm
WWE News Van Vader passed away at the age of 63. (Source: Twitter/Triple H)
WWE legend Jeon White, better known by his in-ring moniker Big Van Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63. The wrestler, who came into the limelights in the 1990s in WCW, had undergone heart surgery earlier this year for the second time in two months. According to a report by The Sun, the athlete passed away after being diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia. The news was broken on the social media by his sun, who uploaded two photos of Vader’s wrestling days, and wrote, “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night at approximately 7.25pm.”

He further posted another photo with the caption, “Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time.”

WWE Chief Operating Officer, Triple H took to Twitter to express his sorrow over Vader’s demise. “Leon White entertained (and intimidated) audiences all over the world with his size, strength, and agility. Saddened to hear of his passing and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vader’s in ring-career saw him wrestle against some of the current icons included The Undertaker, Sting, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. He came into professional wrestling after a successful NFL career, which ended prematurely due to an injury. In 2016, he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was told he had two years to live.

In a statement, WWE wrote on their website, “WWE is saddened to learn that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63… WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.”

