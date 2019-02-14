WWE legend Batista to sign with AEW?

WWE legend David Batista could be on the verge of shifting bandwagon from WWE to the newest rival brand, AEW. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the former 6-time World Champion was keen to open talks with the brand. Recently, the former member of the faction of Evolution was seen having a good time with another WWE legend Chris Jericho, who has already signed with AEW.

In a post shared on his official Instagram, Jericho wrote, “Killer hang with my bro @Dave Bautista today! Had a great chat and some amazing 4 rivers smoke house #AnimalAndGOAT.”

According to reports, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star was given a hard sell on joining the AEW bandwagon by Jericho. Earlier, there were also rumours that Batista could return to WWE at Wrestlemania 2019.

Ever since former WWE InterContinental Champion Cody Rhodes, along with former Elite faction members (from New Pro Japan Wrestling), The Young Bucks announced their own pro wrestling brand All Elite Wrestling (AEW), there has been a massive buzz in the wrestling circles about the upcoming new brand. The trio introduced the newest brand on January 1, 2019, along with financial partners Jacksonville Jaguars owners Tony Khan and Shahid Khan.

The brand has already signed a slew of independent stars including Kenny Omega and former WWE stars such as Chris Jericho and Neville (now Pac). With AEW creating a name for itself, many pro-wrestling pundits are predicting it as the next big destination for several WWE stars who are not happy with their storylines.