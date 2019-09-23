Incredible: WWE’s Lacey Evans stays in character after being pulled over by Canadian police officer

WWE superstar Lacey Evans verbally berating a Canadian police officer in Edmonton on Saturday has gone viral after it was posted on her Twitter account.

Evans, who was in Edmonton for a WWE Live! show at Rogers Place on Saturday night, was issued a violation ticket for speeding.

But what is incredible is how she stays in character when she is issued the ticket. Evans can be heard saying: “Do you know who I am?”

“I have no idea,” said the officer, who is identified by a name tag as G.M. Brettell. “WWE superstar,” she can be heard saying. “You should know exactly who I am.”

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

However, some people are getting very, very upset at her about it, including WWE superstar Natalia.

Yeah he knows exactly who you are… that’s my cousin, b*tch. 👮 🚔 Don’t you know the Hart’s run Canada? Good luck getting through customs, my aunt is waiting for you. 🛃 https://t.co/kX6lyAB2V9 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 22, 2019

Lacey Evans is back in the USA after being pulled over for speeding in Canada, and she is not happy. Evans, who stayed in character throughout her interactions with Edmonton police, posted to Twitter:

Single handedly taking down Canada one nasty at a time Now that I’m back in 🇺🇸 I will be checking into a spa for the duration of the day. My lawyer is on the case & I will be declining further comments or interviews while Im getting treated like royalty💅👒#Unlikeyall #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/kRFjRi0nMa — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 22, 2019

Earlier, speaking with TV Insider, Evans discussed her current “Southern Belle” character ans said, “That’s the hardest part of doing this job. As a sports entertainer, you’re expected to tell a story. Your real-life story, it really can’t come to light because it really has nothing to do with the story that the company wants right now,” Evans said.

“As much as I would love to every day bring this emotion and story out there, that is not always the case. It depends on your character or what the story is at hand. I wish I could,” she added.