WWE Hall of famer Kurt Angle accepts Shelton Benjamin’s WrestleMania challenge

Kurt Angle, last week on WWE Raw, announced that he will be competing for one final time inside a WWE ring at the upcoming Wrestlemania pay-per-view.

The WWE hall of famer Kurt Angle, on Raw last week, announced that he would be competing for one final time inside a WWE ring at the upcoming Wrestlemania pay-per-view. But so far, the pro-wrestling industry has not made a final announcement on whom the former World Champion would face at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

Earlier, a cryptic post from 16-time World Champion John Cena suggested that the two could battle it out for one more time at the Show of Shows. But now, it seems Angle could face his former tag-team-partner-turned-bitter-rival Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin, in an Instagram post, issued a challenge to Angle. “Wrestlemania guaranteed instant classic, and WRRRRESTLING!!!! I’m Game. It’s true. Let’s make it happen. #TEAMANGLE exclusive!!” he wrote.

In response to Benjamin’s challenge, Angle tweeted: “I’m game”.

The WWE has yet not made an official announcement whether this is the direction the company would be taking heading to Wrestlemania which will take place in April first week. But more details on the same are likely to be revealed on WWE Raw this week.

Benjamin and Angle first appeared on WWE together towards the latter part of 2002. The two superstars, along with Charlie Haas, formed one of the most popular heel factions in WWE, “The World’s Greatest Tag Team” or simply, “Team Angle”.

With Benjamin and Haas regarding Angle as their mentor, the two superstars became two-time tag-team champions, before they went on to go their separate ways. On an episode of SmackDown in 2003, Angle kicked Haas and Benjamin out of the faction, after the two complained that they are just being used as Angle’s ‘shadow’.

The last time Angle fought against Benjamin was on Raw in August 2005 in which the Olympic gold medallist made Benjamin tap out to pull off the win.

