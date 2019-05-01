Toggle Menu
Kurt Angle addresses his future with WWE after ‘farewell match’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/wwe-wrestling/wwe-kurt-angle-retirement-producer-contract-5703929/

Kurt Angle addresses his future with WWE after ‘farewell match’

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will continue to work as a producer for WWE, despite competing in his "farewell match" at Wrestlemania

WWE
Kurt Angle will work as WWE Producer. (Source: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will continue to work as a producer for WWE, despite competing in his “farewell match” at Wrestlemania. In an interview to Wrestling Inc last week, Angle talked about his future with the professional wrestling brand. “I signed a five-year deal with WWE. I’m going to do some part-time – if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers,” he said.

“But the most important thing is I’m going to be a producer. I’m going to help the wrestlers with their technique,” he added.

He further said: “I’m going to help them structure their matches. It’s something I’m very good at. I thought I’d be able to contributor the company [in that role].”

Speaking on his previous role as general manager on Raw, he said: “Being a General Manager is harder than wrestling, it really is.”

Advertising

“You’re involved in every storyline and there’s so much to remember, it just gets confusing. I carried that role as good as I could, I thought I did okay at it,” he added.

Angle lost to Baron Corbin in his farewell match at the Show of Shows earlier this month.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: Shreyas Gopal completes hat-trick in rain-hit tie
2 BCCI: Sachin, Laxman’s conflicts of interest excusable, conditions apply
3 Hyderabad’s Charm-minar