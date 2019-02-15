WWE’s Jimmy Uso arrested for alleged drunk dispute with cops

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, one-half of multi-time WWE tag team champions The Usos, was arrested after an alleged drunken altercation with cops in Detroit.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident occurred when Jimmy and fellow WWE female superstar wife Naoami were pulled up for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

However, circumstances escalated with Jimmy reportedly getting out of the car and taking off his shirt like he wanted to fight. This action prompted the officer in charge to arrest him. As per latest updates, he’s now free on bond.

When a fan inquired about their status, Naomi responded on Twitter and said, “Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all.”

Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all 😘 https://t.co/gLmTzgEKB0 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) 15 February 2019

The Usos debuted in 2010 and since then have held the tag team championship in WWE on five occasions. They are the twin sons of WE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

The Usos are scheduled to face The Miz and Shane McMahon for the belt at Elimination Chamber at the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday.