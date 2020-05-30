WWE superstar Jeff Hardy gets arrested for allegedly hitting Elias with car

Jeff Hardy gets arrested for allegedly hitting Elias with his car (Source: WWE/Twitter) Jeff Hardy gets arrested for allegedly hitting Elias with his car (Source: WWE/Twitter)

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy has been arrested on Friday Night Smackdown episode. Hardy was allegedly intoxicated as the police officers found an open bottle of liquor on the scene.

The 42-year-old allegedly hit Elias with his rental car outside the WWE Performance Center. As Hardy was getting arrested, Elias was taken to the hospital in an ambulance by paramedics.

Braun Strowman was one of the eyewitnesses who reported that a man in black hoodie was running from the scene.

Hardy denied the allegations but the police took him into custody for more questioning after smelling alcohol on him. He also claimed that he has been suffering from headaches and one of the reasons why police found him in bushes away from the rental car.

Both Hardy and Elias were set to participate in the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament.

In the aftermath of the incident, WWE staff Adam Pearce informed the wrestlers in the locker room that Hardy and Elias will not be a part of the Intercontinental title tournament. Daniel Brown suggested that the two should be replaced. However, AJ Styles was not happy with the idea and pushed for a bye.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd