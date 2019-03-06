WWE is finally listening to its fans: Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is arguably WWE’s hottest superstar at the moment. Ever since his heroic performance in the gauntlet match on SmackDown Live, fans around the world have been rooting for him. Kingston’s equally impressive show at the recently concluded pay-per-view Elimination Chamber created a movement with fans on social media calling for his shot at the WWE Championship. For 11 years, Kingston has been a part of the WWE roster but it does seem now that the time has indeed come for him to lay claim on the brass ring.

Kingston, who alongwith the rest of The New Day was in Mumbai to support India’s first-ever WWE Tryouts, said that a lot has changed since the time he first came into the WWE. “To put it briefly the culture is a lot more welcoming. When I first came in you had to change in the extras’ locker room before you were invited into the main roster locker room. There were a lot of people who did not want to see the younger ones succeed because they were afraid of losing their spot on the roster. There was a lot of attempts to hold people down. But that mentality now is completely gone. Everyone knows that the better your co-workers do the better the product will be and spur you on as well. Everyone has a big picture mindset,” said Kingston.

Kingston has been an ever-evolving fixture in the WWE Universe and after spending a number of years working up the ladder he is finally eyeing an opportunity to win the big title. But the Dreadlocked Dynamo is not looking too far ahead. “I am personally one day at a time person. If I did not attain the highest level of success with the company then I would not have been around for so long. You need that mentality in WWE. Luckily my brothers make it easy and now the WWE universe has my back too. You have to maintain hope, ‘the power of positivity’ is not a gimmick. It is a very real state of mind that we all embrace.”

The Jamaican sensation’s newfound success has also worked well with WWE Universe. Reflecting on it the 37-year-old said, “Yes, it is the coolest thing in the world because as a WWE superstar you are always trying to provide a sense of entertainment, make people remember and react emotionally. Now with all that has happened during the past 3 weeks or so, you can see it’s paid dividends. To say that the WWE Universe has my back would be an understatement. I have not been able to get to the bottom of my Twitter feed for three weeks. It makes me feel I have done my job and doing my job and making people feel.”

So under current circumstances, if Kofi does make it to Wrestlemania will it mean that the company is finally listening to the fans? “Yes most definitely,” he says emphatically. “All over social media and even here in India, every person wants me to be in the main event of Wrestlemania. So if I were to make it there then yes WWE Universe is being listened to. But I like said I am a bit superstitious and do not wish to go ahead of myself. But if it happens it will be the greatest thing in the world obviously for myself being a lifelong WWE fan who has dreamed about this moment for the past 37 years and for all those people who have been a part of this journey with me for the last 11 years,” he said.

But if the Royal Rumble daredevil does go on to win the title, will it lead to a breakup of The New Day? “Stereotypically when you see a group in WWE eventually you see them break up. That’s the standard, that’s the norm. Every time you see The New Day nothing that you see is normal. Be it throwing pancakes or wearing unicorn horns- nothing like this was done before. On that concept alone why would we want to break up? That’s been done. We are brothers but why would we break up- doesn’t make any sense for us to do that. If there is any talk or people wanting us to do so then we will all collectively leave. Because there is no break-up. Zero percent chance” explained Kingston.

So who was the brainchild behind The New Day? “That’s me,” quipped Xavier Woods. “I felt that if we get together then we can create a little bit more fun, more exciting at that point of time. Big E with the muscles in there, Kofi with speed and agility and me on the hybrid. We all fit certain dynamic and play our parts to the fullest. 5 years down the line I am truly humbled that it worked out,” Woods said.

But convincing the Chairman Vince Mc Mahon was not easy remembers Big E. ” It was very hard, very arduous. It took a long time but it was worth it. It was worth it because we had to build a rapport with the man. We went week in and week out, letting him know how passionate we were. Sometimes we did not see eye to eye but never did he say be gone. He gave us constructive criticism. We worked on it, we had to defy a lot of odds but ultimately we were together,” he signed off.