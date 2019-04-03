WWE invites comedian John Oliver to WrestleMania after he slams Vince McMahon

Just a week ahead of its biggest event WrestleMania, comedian John Oliver’s latest episode on ‘Last Week Tonight’ had a detailed segment on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the fact that the company has failed to address concerns that the wrestlers have over health benefits, early deaths, and remuneration after they retire from the ring.

In a typically profanity-ridden monologue, Oliver raised the concerns showing the WWE (earlier World Wrestling Federation) administration in a bad light. In response, the WWE has denied all the allegations and extended an invitation to Oliver to attend WrestleMania on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts,” a WWE representative was quoted as saying in a Pro Wrestling Sheet report.

“The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.”

“We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company”

What Oliver said

During the episode, that airs on HBO, the show took WWE to task for failing to take adequate care of wrestlers. He also called the chief Vince McMahon an “a**hole.”

Oliver started by praising WWE for making wrestling a spectacle unlike any other, but then went on to talk about wrestlers dying at a younger age than other athletes of any other sport.

The show also played clips of interviews with legendary wrestlers like as Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Roddy ‘Rowdy’ Piper saying how they had been shoddily treated by the company.

The show highlighted in detail how wrestlers are considered “independent contractors” and how this means they don’t get paid annual leave, retirement pensions or health insurance despite the hazardous things they have to do.

In the conclusion of the segment, Oliver urged fans to make their voices heard at WrestleMania if they want this to change by chanting or making signs.

Among those who praised the show was the wrestler known as CM Punk who was spoken about on the show:

