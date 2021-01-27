WWE Superstar Spectacle: India’s in-ring challengers make a statement

On the special occasion of the 72nd Republic Day of India, WWE came up with the historical Superstar Spectacle on Tuesday where wrestlers like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Jinder Mahal, and Indus Sher took part.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair and NXT Champion Finn Bálor were also in action.

Finn Bálor def. Guru Raaj

In the opening matchup of the historical WWE Superstar Spectacle, NXT Champion Finn Bálor took on standout Guru Raaj in a non-title showdown.

Coming to the squared circle after facing down a lifetime of adversity, Raaj was determined to prove himself against The Prince, and he nearly put away the NXT Champion with a high cross body off the top rope. The tough-as-nails Bálor roared back, though, and hit the Coup de Grace into 1916 for the victory.

.@gururaajwwe has fought through life’s difficulties to achieve his dream for him and his family. Tonight was a major step in that … ready to see the future!! #WWESuperstarSpectacle @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/Fa7TjYGWgy — Triple H (@TripleH) January 26, 2021

Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Giant Zanjeer & Dilsher Shanky def. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio and Ricochet took things to a new level when they teamed with gargantuan competitors Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer against SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura.

Zanjeer picked up Ricochet and catapulted his high-flying partner over the top rope and onto their unfortunate opponents. Moments later, Mysterio leaped off the towering shoulders of Shanky to hit the splash and get the three-count on Cesaro with Dilsher’s boot on his back.

AJ Styles def. Jeet Rama

AJ Styles next took a ride down Jeet Street when he battled India’s multiple-time National Heavyweight Champion in Kushti, Jeet Rama.

Rama put on the performance of a lifetime, including escaping the Calf Crusher in miraculous fashion. Just when he looked ready to upset The Phenomenal One, however, Omos gave his cohort an assist from outside the ring. This paved the way for Styles to hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Charlotte Flair & Sareena Sandhu def. Bayley and Natalya

The very dangerous first-generation born Indian-American Sareena Sandhu joined forces with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair against Natalya and Bayley.

As mayhem broke out in the final moments, Natalya locked in the family Sharpshooter on Sandhu. As the resilient competitor fought through the pain, The Queen entered the ring and hit The Queen of Harts with Natural Selection from out of nowhere. This set up Sandhu to get a huge upset pinfall over The BOAT!

Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher (Rinku and Saurav) def. Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boyz in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Prior to the main event Six-Man Tag Team Match, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attempted to address the WWE Universe and reflect on the magnitude of the event. He was soon interupted by Jinder Mahal, alongside WWE 205 Live’s Bollywood Boyz.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre chewed out The Modern Day Maharaja for his blatant show of disrespect and welcomed his own “three-man band of destruction” to join him, towering partners Indus Sher!

In the subsequent Six-Man Tag Team Match, McIntyre ripped through his old friend Mahal with the Claymore Kick before Rinku and Saurav executed an earth-shattering backbreaker-elbow drop combination for the victory!

As the dust cleared, Flair reentered the ring and celebrated with the WWE Champion, Indus Sher, Triple H and a slew of the evening’s dynamic competitors.

(With inputs from wwe.com)