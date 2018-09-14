WWE Hell in a Cell recap: When Shane McMahon jumped from top of cage on The Undertaker

Shane McMahon vs Undertaker took place in Wrestlemania 32 inside Hell in a Cell. Shane McMahon vs Undertaker took place in Wrestlemania 32 inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 is almost upon us and it is time to rewind on some of the greatest matches inside the deadly steel structure. Shane McMahon vs Undertaker is one of the memorable fights which took place inside the 20-foot structure and the build-up to this match occurred when Shane McMahon returned to WWE after six years and interrupted his father Vince when the Chairman of WWE attempted to present the Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence award to his daughter Stephanie McMahon. As Shane voiced his displeasure his father decided to give him a chance to lead the company but on one condition- beat The Phenom in a Hell in a Cell match on the grandest stage of them all.

However, things did not go according to plan and The Undertaker beat Shane-O-Mac to take his WrestleMania record to 23-1. While junior McMahon lost the encounter, the highlight of the show was McMahon jumping off the top of the Hell in a Cell cage.

Another highlight from McMahon was a coast-to-coast inside the Hell in a Cell, via WWE:

The odds were always stacked against Shane but his daredevil stunt gave the WWE universe a moment to remember. After the match, McMahon received medical attention.

