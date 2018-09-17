WWE Hell in a Cell Live Results Live Updates and Live Streaming: Becky Lynch is new SmackDown Women’s Champion

WWE Hell in a Cell Live

Jeff Hardy bring out two ladders inside the ring - A longer one, and a shorter one - and then he sets up a table. WHAT IS JEFF HARDY thinking about here? DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!

Hardy delivers a Twist of Fate to Orton and lays him down on a table. He then climbs the ladders. OH MY GOD! IS HE GONNA JUMP? HE DOESS! BUT ORTON MOVES AWAY AND HARDY HAS FALLEN RIGHT THROUGH THE TABLE!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js