WWE Hell in a Cell Live Results Live Updates and Live Streaming: Becky Lynch is new SmackDown Women’s Champion

WWE Hell in a Cell Live Results Live Updates and Live Streaming: The New Day have retained their tag titles against Rusev in the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show. And Becky Lynch has defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. The cage is set. Pun intended. WWE has already uploaded a video on their official social media channels of how the new cage is being built – this time it is in red colour, much like the Universal Championship belt in Roman Reigns’ hand. He will defend the red-coloured title inside the red coloured-cage against the Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman. Inside the cage with them, former Hardcore Legend Mick Foley will also be locked, as the special guest referee. One can expect things to blow up and more red colour to flow. A mixed tag-team event will see Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella taking on The Miz and Maryse. AJ Styles will also be in action against Samoa Joe. Catch Live Results, Live Streaming and Live Updates of Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. (Fight Card | Predictions)
WWE Hell in a Cell Live Results, Live Updates and Live Streaming: WWE Hell in a Cell is set to take place early morning on Monday and all eyes will be on the main event which will see the Big Dog Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against the Monster in the Bank Braun Strowman inside the Hell in a Cell structure. If that was not all, the Hardcore legend Mick Foley will be the special guest referee in the match. Randy Orton will take on Jeff Hardy inside the structure as well. AJ Styles will also defend his World title against Samoa Joe. Both Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s titles will also be up for grabs with Alexa Bliss challenging Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch challenging Charlotte Flair.
Here come the Phenomenal One AJ Styles. He has been through psychological hell for the past few weeks. Styles is a different man - everyone is when someone goes after one's family.
Here comes the challenger Samoa Joe. Joe has sunk to unspoken depths. He has launched a psychological warfare and has taunted AJ Styles' family. He says he wants to be the new daddy of Styles kids and a new husband to Styles' wife Wendy.
Next up - AJ Styles defends his WWE Championship title against Samoa Joe.
After weeks and weeks of mind games by Joe, Styles looks for his revenge against the Samoan Submission Machine.
CLAYMORE TO SETH ROLLINS! Rollins was delivering a Falcon's Arrow to Ziggler and ziggler just fell on top of Rollins. One. Two. Three.
Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler retain their Raw Tag Team Championship belts.https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
FROG SPLASH DIVE FROM THE TOP ON DREW MCINTYRE'S BACK!
One. Two.... MCINTYRE KICKS OUT! Seth Rollins cannot believe it.
UNBELIEVEABLE! Seth Rollins delivers a knee to McIntyre to take him out of the ring but ZIggler rolls him from behind for a cover. Gets hold of the tights. Rollins survives. Turns into a cover of his own. But Ziggler survives.
DOUBLE SUICIDE DIVE!
Seth Rollins goes for a suicide dive but Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre catch hold of Rollins to stop the momentum. But on comes Ambrose from behind with another suicide dive to take down everybody.
Dean Ambrose throws Dolph Ziggler on to the ramp and then puts McIntyre inside the ring. He climbs to the top to take down the Psychopath. But McIntryre turns it into a Belly to Button drop on the turn buckle.
Excellent strategy from Dolph Ziggler to distract referee as Seth Rollins tags Dean Amrbrose. The referee did not see the tag and he thinks Ambrose is illegal. Smart tactics from ZIggler.
Reverse shoulder drop to Seth Rollins by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Terminator goes for the covers but Dean Ambrose ran interference to save his partner. The Shield brothers survive.
Drew McIntyre makes is laying down punishment on Seth Rollins. Dean Ambrose watches on from outside the ring and he seems to be worried for his partner. And now Dolph Zigger enters and Shows off.
The Shield brothers take the early advantage as they use the numbers game early on
CONGRATULATIONS BECKY LYNCH!https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
NEXT UP - Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defend Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
Charlotte Flair comes out to shake Becky's hands after the match but Lynch just walks away. 'You will never take my moment, this is not about you' - Lynch said. Charlotte is left inside the ring with nothing.
BECKY LYNCH HAS WON SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP! BECKY LYNCH IS THE NEW QUEEN!https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Becky Lynch tries to launch herself from the top of the rope on to Charlotte, but she misses her target and Charlotte rolls it into a Walls of Jericho. Will Lynch tap out? No she manages to reach the ropes.
MOONSAULT! NOBODY HOME! Charlotte Flair has launched herself from top of the ring but Becky Lynch has moved away. Lynch tries to roll down into a disarmerer but Charlotte hoists Lynch up and delivers a power bomb. PURE POWER! One. Two.. Lynch kicks out!
Charlotte takes a slide to push down Becky Lynch outside the ring. She then lays down heavy ounches as both competitiors fight on the sideslines of the ring. Lynch takes the right arm and twists it around.
Becky Lynch takes the fight to the champion outside the ring as she jumps with a heavy punch on Charlotte. Takes her back into the ring and Lynch completely twists the Queen's arms.
NEXT UP - Becky Lynch challeges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Can Lynch finally get her hands on the title she thinks is her right.https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
RANDY ORTON BEATS JEFF HARDY! Jeff Hardy has been seriously injured and as the referee called for the help, Orton went down for the covers and picked up the victory. Meawhile, the EMTs are out there to check up on Jeff Hardy's conditons.
Jeff Hardy bring out two ladders inside the ring - A longer one, and a shorter one - and then he sets up a table. WHAT IS JEFF HARDY thinking about here? DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!
Hardy delivers a Twist of Fate to Orton and lays him down on a table. He then climbs the ladders. OH MY GOD! IS HE GONNA JUMP? HE DOESS! BUT ORTON MOVES AWAY AND HARDY HAS FALLEN RIGHT THROUGH THE TABLE!
Jeff Hardy delivers a Twist of Fate, OUTTA NOWHERE! Just as Orton was about to deliver a RKO. It is followed by a SWANTON BOMB ON THE CHAIR! Goes to cover. One. Two... RANDY ORTON KICKS OUT!
Randy Orton is looking for toys - and he brings out a screw driver from the bottom of the ring. What is Orton gonna dow with a screw driver?
OH MY GOD! ORTON HAS INSERTED A SCREW DRIVER INSIDE HARDY'S EAR, AND HE IS TWISTING IT AROUND! THIS IS DISGUSTING AND ORTON ENJOYS IT WITH A SMILE!
"C'mon Randy that is a Human Being right there!"
Sadistic attack from Orton as he takes out Hardy's belt with steel studs and attacks Hardy's exposed body with the belt. Cruelty.
HOLEY MOLEY! Hardy has been planted right inside the middle of the steel ladder by Randy Orton. His body struck hard in the middle support of the ladder. That has to hurt Hardy. Pure ruthlessness from the Viper. And now he brings out a steel chair to lay down more punishment on Hardy.https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Meanwhile, watch how the new red Hell in a Cell structure was built:
MAMMA MIA! Jeff Hardy flies from the top of the steelcase to land a fall on to Randy Orton on the steel structure. MASSIVE THUD! Orton seems to be in severe pain.
THe tiys has come out early in the match as Jeff Hady is now using his favourite weapon, a steel ladder to lay down punishment on Randy Orton. Both hese superstars want to maim each other.
FIrst up - it is Teh Charistmatic Engima Jeff Hardy against the Viper Randy Orton inside the Hell in a Cell. And the new Red coloured steel structure has descended down as the two superstars make it to the ring.
Here is a recap on the Hell in a Cell Kick off Show - The New Day defeated Aiden English and Rusev to retain their SmackDown Tag Team titles.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Hell in a Cell Live Blog. Here is the full Fight card for the show:
The New Day vs Rusev Day – SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs The Miz & Maryse
Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell match
Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins – Raw Tag Team Championship
Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch – SmackDown Women’s Championship
AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe – WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss – Raw Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell match