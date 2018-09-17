Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
WWE Hell in a Cell: Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins crash down on tables from top of steel structure

Jeff Hardy came crashing down from top of the Hell in a Cell structure on to a table as Randy Orton picked up the win in the Hell in a Cell match.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 17, 2018 9:20:46 am
WWE Hell in a Cell WWE Hell in a Cell: Jeff Hardy being taken on a stretcher. (Source: WWE)
No one jokes when they say Hell in a Cell is a career-threatening structure, much of what was proven once again at the WWE pay-per-view Hell in a Cell. In the first match, the Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy battled it out against The Viper Randy Orton. In the final minutes of the match, Hardy went for a high-risk move as he decided to drop himself from the top of the steel structure on to a table to take down Orton.

But just as Hardy swung and dropped, Orton moved away and the Enigma crashed down through the table. The referee immediately called for medical aid, but not before Orton covered for a pinfall to pick up the win. Hardy was taken off a stretcher and later, the WWE commentator Michael Cole revealed he has suffered severe abdominal injuries. In the same match, one of the most brutal moments saw The Viper using a screw driver to twist Hardy’s ear hole.

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler crash through tables 
That was not the only destruction caused by the Hell in a Cell structure. During Roman Reigns’ fight against Braun Strowman for the Universal title, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose engaged in a brawl on the top of the 20-feet structure. As Ziggler and Rollins tried to came down from the structure, the two started landing out blows to each other while hanging from the structure. Soon, it was pandemonium. Both Rollins and Ziggler crashed down through the announce tables from the middle of the Hell in a Cell structure.

As Brock Lesnar came out to wreak havoc, Ziggler and Rollins could not get up to help their mates, as the EMT’s continued to take a stock of their conditions.

Must Watch

