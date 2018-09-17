WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Results: Brock Lesnar’s surprise return obliterates Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018. Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 was in for a huge surprise as Brock Lesnar made a surprise return in the main event between universal champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Mick Foley served as the special guest referee in the match. However, Foley failed to control the outcome of the match as out of nowhere, Lesnar’s music hit and The Beast along with Paul Heyman made their way to ringside. Wearing a full beard, Lesnar walked up the detached cell door into the ring and dragged it into a corner as Heyman pepper sprayed Foley in the eyes. Lesnar took the broken table pieces and beat both Reigns and Strowman with them. He then hit Strowman and Reigns with consecutive F5s with Reigns landing atop Strowman. A new official entered the ring once Lesnar exited and called for the timekeeper to ring the bell and declare a no contest.

WWE Hell in a Cell other results:

KickOff show: The New Day def. Rusev Day – SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton def. Jeff Hardy in Hell in a Cell match

The Miz & Maryse def. Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler def. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins – Raw Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair to become new SmackDown Women’s Championship

AJ Styles def. Samoa Joe – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Ronda Rousey def. Alexa Bliss – Raw Women’s Championship

