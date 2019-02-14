WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales passes away at 76

WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The news was confirmed by WWE on their website. “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales has passed away,” the pro wrestling brand said in a statement on their website.

Advertising

“Morales hung up his boots in 1987 but continued on as an ambassador for sports-entertainment. He later became a commentator for both WCW and WWE’s Spanish announce teams, and in 1995, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame,” the statement added.

“WWE extends its condolences to Morales’ family, friends and fans,” it further said.

The legacy left by Hall of Famer Pedro Morales includes these highlights: – First ever @WWE Triple Crown Champion

– Most cumulative days with the Intercontinental Championship

– 5th longest reign with the #WWE Championship https://t.co/6V3WZ9przB — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 12 February 2019

Morales held one of the all-time longest streaks as WWE champion. He won the title on February 8, 1971, and then held on it for 1,027 straight days till finally losing in in 1973. It is the 5th longest reign as the WWE Champion.

Morales was also the first ever WWE Triple Crown Champion. He also holds the record for most cumulative days with the Intercontinental Championship.