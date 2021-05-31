WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry signs with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is all ‘All Elite’ after signing with AEW. The announcement was made on Monday during Double or Nothing pay per view.

Henry walked out to the stage and waved to the crowd without saying anything and headed to the back.

Tony Schiavone introduced Henry as one of the analysts for the AEW Rampage, debuting in August.

Henry will reportedly also serve as a coach for AEW talent.

Henry, who made his WWE debut in 1996 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, after announcing his retirement post WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

His final on-camera appearance in WWE came in January 2021 on a Legends Night edition.

However, he had spoken about competing in one more match.

So far he has made no comments as to why he has joined AEW and the mystery will most likely be cleared this coming Friday at Dynamite.