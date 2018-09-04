WWE Hall of Famer Lita to make in-ring return at Evolution against Mickie James

Lita will take on Mickie James. Lita will take on Mickie James.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will once again return to the four-squared ring in the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view- Evolution. Lita will be up against the dynamic Mickie James in a highly anticipated clash on October 28. Both the athletes have a rich legacy with 10 Women’s Championships between them. While Lita has won four times, James triumphed on six occasions. However, both the wrestlers can boast of a championship victory over the other, including Mickie’s win in Lita’s retirement match at Survivor Series back in 2006.

WWE has already confirmed Trish Stratus will take on Alexa Bliss, while Brie and Nikki Bella are bound to be involved in one way or another after re-entering the fold on WWE programming recently.

Speaking about her upcoming match, James wrote on Instagram, “I couldn’t be more #honored after tonight’s #announcement for #evolution vs @machetegirl … someone who was willing to help me when I was #nobody… someone I’ve looked up to my entire #career… someone I was able to make #history with! Now we are able to do that #Again & We’ve both come so far since the last time we faced each other. I #love you, I #admire you, and I have nothing but #respect for you & everything you’ve done as a #woman for our #business. However don’t forget my dear #friend, the last time we faced each other… I #retired you!”

In an interview with WWE.com, James reflected on her time with the company and said, “That moment when I knew I made it. I had worked so hard for so long and I really wanted this so badly, that by the time WrestleMania [22] came, I was standing there with Trish [Stratus] and the crowd was insane. My mom’s in the front row at WrestleMania, I’m winning my first championship, I’m in there with the greatest Diva of our generation, if not one of the greatest of all time … it all really set the bar for me, really set who I was going to be within the company.”

When asked which divas she would want to work with, James said, Oh, gosh, yes. I would love to work with Natalya; we only had a couple matches when I was there. I would love to work with AJ Lee, and I think Brie [Bella] has really come a long way since I was in WWE, so I’d love to do some stuff with her.”

