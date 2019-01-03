WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund passes away at 76

Toggle Menu
WWE Hall of Famer interviewer Gener Okerlund passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Gene Okerlund passed away at 76. (Source: WWE)
WWE Hall of Famer interviewer Gener Okerlund passed away on Wednesday at the age of 76. Nicknamed as the “Mean Gene”, Okerlund was the most recognizable interviewer in the history of sports entertainment. As per a report by news agency AP, Okerlund passed early morning at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, with his wife Jeanne by his side. Gene’s son told the news agency that his father, who had suffered three kidney transplants, fell a few weeks ago, and “it just kind of went from bad to worse.”

Okerlund first came to prominence in the American Wrestling Association. In 1984, he moved to the WWE circuit, where he gained popularity for asking tough questions to superstars such as “Macho Man” Randy Save, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan.

His interviews with Hogan gained massive popularity among the professional ring circuit, and Hogan’s opening dialogue – “Well you know something ‘Mean’ Gene!” became a catchphrase among the fans. Apart from interviewing superstars, Okerlund also provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling.

In 1993, Okerlund had moved to WCW, where he interviewed several other superstars including Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, and Goldberg. He returned to WWE in 2001 to call the Gimmick Battle Royal to Wrestlemania 17. Several WWE superstars including Hogan and Triple H expressed their condolences over the dismissal.

