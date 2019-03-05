WWE Hall of Fame: Torrie Wilson enters the class of 2019

Former WWE superstar Torrie Wilson is the latest entrant in this year’s Hall of Fame inductions. Wilson joins the likes of D-Generation X and Honky Tonk Man in the elite list. Wilson, who began her career with the erstwhile WCW, joined WWE in 2001 (after the WWE took over WCW).

From thereon she engaged in memorable rivalries with the likes of Keibler, Sable, and Melina. She even fought for her family’s honor against the nefarious Dawn Marie.

However, injuries forced Wilson out of the ring in 2008. But she made a return to the four-square in ten years later in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. In the same year, she also wrestled at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, in a battle royal.

Speaking to espnW Wilson said, “This feels like a sweet closure. Since I retired, so many people have asked me, ‘Do you feel bad you’ve never won a title?’ And I have always said no, because I felt like I got the value — even though it would have been nice [to win a title]. But being inducted into the Hall of Fame feels like a championship belt to me, because it really makes me feel appreciated.”

“My dad is still plotting his return, let’s be real,” Wilson added. “He loved it!”

Reflecting on her journey so far, the 43-year-old said, “It’s kind of crazy, I would almost want to throw up a lot of times when I walked out — I wasn’t sure of myself just yet.”

“And there is nothing like pushing yourself in front of millions of people to figure it out, right?” she concluded.