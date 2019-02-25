WATCH: WWE superstars react to Chyna’s inclusion in Hall of Fame along with D-Generation X

WWE announced last week that D-Generation X will be inducted into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame. But what has grabbed the attention of wrestling fans across the globe is the long-awaited and much-anticipated induction for Chyna. Known as the ninth wonder of the world, Chyna will finally be entering the WWE Hall of Fame this year as part of D-Generation X’s induction in the Class of 2019. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 20th, 2016 from an overdose. Several superstars have spoken about the decision and you can check out that video below-

Advertising

Chyna’s mother, Jan LaQue, spoke to Pro Wrestling Sheet last week and reacting to the news, said, “I am absolutely thrilled. And so is my husband. We have been invited to the ceremony and will be so proud to be there and celebrate this awesome occasion. She certainly earned this, to say the least.”

Chyna was previously blacklisted from WWE after a fallout with the company in 2001. But now she will be inducted alongside Triple H, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg.

Triple H, Executive Vice President of Talent WWE, who was romantically involved with Chyna during DX’s run had said in an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2015 that a part of the reason for not inducting Chyna in was due to her involvement in the adult film industry after her pro wrestling career.

But in an interview with ESPN, ‘The Game’ addressed those previous comments and said, “When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, there are complexities around it. But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there.”

“She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in,” he added.

Advertising

“From that standpoint, absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once — as a group, but individually as well,” he explained before adding, “I’m just happy that it’s here. I’m happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully, this is super-meaningful to them. It’s a great thing — very deserving.”