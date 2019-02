The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man became the second inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 after D-Generation X. The self-proclaimed ‘Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time’ will receive the honour during the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 6, the eve of Wrestlemania 35, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The superstar, who donned an attire similar to rock n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, featuring slick-black hair and long sideburns, made his WWE debut in 1986. The Honky Tonk Man tried to woo the audience but was jeered by the crowd for being an Elvis lookalike, despite getting a stamp of approval from Hulk Hogan.

The wrestler, after continued to be disliked by the fans, became a heel and enlisted the services of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart for his managerial services. Apart from unleashing havoc on his opponents, the star showed his singing talent in front of the audience and thanked them for being a “wonderful audience” before making an exit.

In Jun 1987, The Honk Tonk Man earned a shocking win over Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to win his first Intercontinental title.

With a number of crooked methods up his sleeves, he went on to hold on to the title for nearly 13 months, before his record-breaking 454 days reign was ended by Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam in 1988.

Later in his career, the Honky Tonk Man formed a tag-team/band with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine titled Rhythm & Blues. He also served as the manager of the Rockabilly (fellow 2019 inductee Billy Gunn).