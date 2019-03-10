WWE Fastlane 2019 Matchcard: When and where to watch Fastlane 2019, live streaming, time in IST

WWE Fastlane 2019 Matchcard and Live Streaming: The road to Wrestlemania will see its final step with Fastlane 2019, scheduled to take place on Monday morning. The Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, continued through Elimination Chamber last month and will culminate at Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey.

Here is the Match card for Fastlane 2019:

WWE World Championship match:

Daniel Bryan vs Kevin Owens

Daniel Bryan has a new opponent – Kevin Owens. The circumstances of how he took the place of Bryan’s original challenger Kofi Kingston proved to be somewhat surprising for all involved, including the WWE Universe and The Dreadlocked Dynamo.

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

The Man has come around, ready to defy the establishment when she battles longtime adversary Charlotte Flair with huge WrestleMania implications. If Becky wins, she gets added to Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania.

Smackdown Women’s Championship match:

Asuka vs. Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose will get the opportunity to prove that the spotlight should always be on her when she challenges SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE Fastlane.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match:

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

As the first bearers of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Sasha Banks and Bayley’s first title defense will be at WWE Fastlane, and their opponents are the Nia Jax and Tamina.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match:

The Usos vs The Miz and Shane McMahon

Newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will face The Miz & Shane McMahon who claim to be the “The Best Tag Team in the World” is nothing more than a “Uce-less” notion when they battle the “Co-Besties” at WWE Fastlane.

Raw Tag Team Championship match:

The Revival vs Aleister Black and Ricochet vs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

The Revival will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against not only former titleholders Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, but also the dynamic recent additions to Monday Night Raw, Aleister Black and Ricochet.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin

The Shield will once again unite when they go to war against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

Kickoff show:

Andrade vs Rey Mysterio

The two Superstars Andrade and Rey Mysterio clash during the WWE Fastlane Kickoff to continue their rivalry.

New Day vs Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Big E and Xavier Woods fight Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev in the Fastlane Kickoff match. The King of Strong Style and the Bulgarian Brute forged their union in recent months out of the ashes of their respective United States Championship losses.

When and where to watch:

When will WWE Fastlane 2019 take place?

WWE Fastlane 2019 will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Where is WWE Fastlane 2019 taking place?

The WWE Fastlane 2019 is taking place at the Toyota Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

What time does the WWE Fastlane 2019 begin?

The WWE Fastlane 2019 begins at 4:30 am IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Fastlane 2019 LIVE?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 will be broadcast live on Ten 1/1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Fastlane 2019?

The WWE Fastlane 2019 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track the progress of the WWE Fastlane 2019 on Indianexpress.com.