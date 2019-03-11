WWE Fastlane 2019 Live Streaming, Updates, Results: Daniel Bryan defends his title in triple threat match

Toggle Menu
WWE Fastlane 2019 Live Streaming, Live Updates: Daniel Bryan defends his title against Kevin Owens. (WWE)

The road to Wrestlemania will see its final step with Fastlane 2019, scheduled to take place on Monday morning. The Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, continued through Elimination Chamber last month and will culminate at Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey.

With Daniel Bryan scheduled to take on an ice-cold Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane, who is on the wrong side of a bait-and-switch from a WrestleMania standpoint, Kingston was once again punished by Vince McMahon as Kingston was victimized by yet another bait and switch.

 

Triple threat match for the WWE Championship

Up Next: Daniel Bryan defends his WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali. Earlier, Mr. McMahon had said that there were will be a triple threat match but never mentioned who the third opponent would be. Smart!

Sasha, Bayley retain titles

Bayley Pins Nia Jax. Boss and Hug Connection trumps yet again. However, Nia and Tamina immediately begin beating down the champs after the match. They also attack Beth Phoenix- disgraceful!

Up Next: Women's Tag Titles on the line

Sasha Banks and Bayley defend their tag titles vs Nia Jax and Tamina. Beth Phoenix joins the commentary team for the Women’s Tag Team Match.

Samoa Joe retains his title

619 by Rey on Joe, but when he hesitates slightly and attempts a frog splash he misses and the champion locks in the Coquina Clutch! Mysterio passes out! Joe retains the US Championship!

Up Next: Samoa Joe defends his US Title

The US Title is up for grabs as Samoa Joe (c) vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade: If it is anything like the match on SD Live then we will enjoy a good fight. Stay tuned.

Revival retain titles

The Revival get the win with the Shatter Machine. Revival survives the triple threat match here tonight and retains their Raw tag team titles. 

The Bar def. Kofi Kingston via pinfall in a handicap match

After a meeting with Vince McMahon, Kofi Kingston was sent to the ring to face the WWE Champion. However, in a strange turn of events, Kingston had to face The Bar in a handicap match which ended in a defeat.

SmackDown Women's Championship

-Asuka (c) def. Mandy Rose via pinfall: Rose slipped on the ring apron as Sonya Deville retrieved a kendo stick as an attempt to interfere.

The Usos (c) def. The Miz & Shane McMahon via pinfall:

While the match was a good one Shane O' Mac's post-match action has left everybody shell shocked. Shane attacked The Miz and then hit his father. A shocking heel turn by junior Mc Mahon. A lot of questions to be answered.

New Day def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Kickoff Show: Big E and Xavier Woods represented New Day in the match as Kofi Kingston was asked to visit the McMahon family office to discuss the WWE championship match. After Lana interfered, New Day def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall 

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog of WWE Fastlane. The road to Wrestlemania will see its final step with Fastlane 2019, scheduled to take place on Monday morning. The Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, continued through Elimination Chamber last month and will culminate at Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey.

Daniel Bryan has a new opponent – Kevin Owens. The circumstances of how he took the place of Bryan’s original challenger Kofi Kingston proved to be somewhat surprising for all involved, including the WWE Universe and The Dreadlocked Dynamo.

