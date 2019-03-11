WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: Samoa Joe, The Revival retain titles

Before we can get to WWE’s biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania, we have to make a pitstop at Fastlane. Traditionally, this PPV has been a “stay the course” type of show where nothing big happens. However, this year, Fastlane is building on solid storylines that are leading into Wrestlemania.

Advertising

Below, you’ll find up to the minute updates for WWE Fastlane, including the winners and losers of every match, as it happens.

Fastlane Match Results-

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev defeated Big E and Xavier Woods in kickoff match

The Usos defeated The Miz, Shane McMahon to retain Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Asuka defeated Mandy Rose to retain Smackdown Women’s Championship

The Revival defeated vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet, Chad Gable & Bobby Roode to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Samoa Joe defeated Rey Mysterio, Andrade, R-Truth to retain United States Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated vs. Nia Jax and Tamina to retain Women’s Tag Team Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

Advertising

The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch