WWE Extreme Rules Results: Brock Lesnar cashes in, Undertaker, Roman Reigns defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

WWE Extreme Rules Results: WWE Extreme Rules comes to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Extreme Rules was full of explosive action as six championships were on the line. However, the pay per view event also featured The Undertaker returning to join forces with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match.

The team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns dominated the match right from the word go. However, McMahon and McIntyre gained momentum after Elias appeared on the ringside and slammed Taker with his guitar in the back. McIntyre then hit Reigns with a Claymore and followed it on Taker. McMahon then placed Taker on the table and completed the elbow drop from the top turnbuckle.

After the elbow drop, McIntyre and Elias dragged The Phenom inside the ring and slammed him with a trash can so McMahon could hit Coast-to-Coast. Meanwhile, Reigns woke and hit Elias with a Superman Punch but the Big Dog was soon taken out by McIntyre.

McIntyre then turned his attention towards Taker and dragged him in the middle of the ring but The Phenom left everyone surprised as he got up immediately. As the crowd erupted, The Undertaker executed Chokeslams on McMahon and Elias. While Taker was not aware, McIntyre prepared himself for another Claymore, but Reigns intercepted him with a spear. Reigns then let The Undertaker execute a Tombstone Piledriver on McMahon and they eventually won the match via pinfall.

In the main event, the team of Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans via pinfall to retain their Universal & Raw Women’s Championship titles. However, the night was not over as Brock Lesnar made an appearance right after the match and attacked Rollins with a couple of German Suplexes and Paul Heyman cashed in the Money In The Bank contract. Lesnar then went on to execute an F5 on Rollins and snatched away the title comfortably.

Here are all the results from WWE Extreme Rules-

Intercontinental Championship Kickoff: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Bálor via pinfall to win the title

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff: Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese via pinfall to retain the title

No Holds Barred: The Undertaker & Roman Reigns defeated Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre via pinfall

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) defeated The Usos to retain the titles

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro: Aleister Black defeated Cesaro

SmackDown Women’s Champion (2-on-1 Handicap match): Bayley defeated Nikki Cross (via pinfall) and Alexa Bliss to retain her title

Last Man Standing: Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley by 10 count

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The New Day defeated Daniel Bryan & Rowan (via pinfall) and Heavy Machinery to win the titles

United States Championship Match: AJ Styles defeated Ricochet via pinfall to win the title

Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston defeated Samoa Joe to retain the title

Universal & Raw Women’s Championship: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeated Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans via pinfall to retain their titles (Winners take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules Match)