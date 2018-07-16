WWE Extreme Rules Live Results, WWE Live Streaming and Updates: Rusev to challenge AJ Styles for WWE title

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018
Live now

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 16, 2018 5:09:29 am
WWE Extreme Rules Live Results, WWE Live Streaming and Updates: For the 10th time in WWE, things go Extreme, as WWE kicks off its 10th annual WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. An exciting action-packed event is in store with all the titles, except the Universal Championship, will be up for grabs. WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev. Will it be the Rusev Day in Pittsburgh? Also, the Big Dog Roman Reigns will take on the powerhouse Bobby Lashley after the rivalry between the two has turned bitter over the past few weeks. Catch Live results and actions of WWE Extreme Rules.

Live Blog

WWE Extreme Rules Live Results, WWE Live Streaming and Updates: WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view Live Results and Updates

05:09 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Carmella vs Asuka - WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Carmella will defend her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship against Asuka and Carmella's ally James Ellesworth will be hung up inside a steel cage on top of the ring. 

05:08 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
SWEET VICTORY FOR BALOR!
05:06 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
The Bludgeon Brothers attack Team Hell No!

The Bludgeon Brothers have attacked Team Hell No Kane and Daniel Bryan ahead of the Smackdown Tag-Team match. This is a brutal attack out of nowhere. Will the match be cancelled? Stay tuned for updates.

05:04 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
FINN BALOR BEATS BARON CORBIN!

RAW's Commissioner Stephanie McMahon's self-appointed Commissioner Baron Corbin has been defeated by Finn Balor. Corbin tried to put the final nail in the coffin with an End of Days, but Balor countered to turn it into an Inside cradle, and then he rolled over to pin him down. ONE. TWO. THREE!

04:59 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
LIGHTS OUT!

What a move by Baron Corbin as Finn Balor attempted to jump up from the top ropes to take down the Wolf, but Corbin was too quick to figure out the move and he just punched Balor right bang on the face. Fist-to-face connect. LIGHTS OUT!

04:58 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Demon or Wolf?
OR

04:53 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Finn Balor vs Constable Baron Corbin

The Balor Club has come to life and it will be the Constable Baron Corbin who will step up to Balor in a singles' competition. This rivalry has turned bitter in the past few weeks and this match has been sanctioned by Stephanie McMahon.

04:52 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Your New Raw tag-team Champions, Ladies and Gentleman!
04:51 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
KURT ANGLE ISSUES AN ULTIMATUM TO BROCK LESNAR!

WWE Raw General Manager has issued an ulitmatum to Brock Lesnar for not signing a contract on when his next title defense would be. Angle says either Lesnar shows up tomorrow on Monday Night Raw and signs the contract or he will be stripped of his title. THIS IS HUGE!

04:47 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
THE B-TEAM ARE WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!

WHAT AN UPSET THAT IS! WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THIS WOULD HAPPEN!

A distraction from Axel prompts Dallas to connect a neck-breaker from the top of the rope to Matt Hardy and he has been pinned down to the ground. ONE. TWO. THREE. RING! RING! RING!

AND THE NEW WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS.....!!!

04:45 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Matt Hardy has only one thing in mind!

DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!

04:43 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
WWE Raw Tag Team titles match

The Deleters of World Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defend their Raw tag-team titles against the B-team Bi Dallas and Curtis Axel. This wil be a career defining moment for the B-team if they win the gold. 

04:42 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Ronda Rousey in the house, y'all!

Ronda Rousey who was suspended for a month following her attack on WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. The suspension is over and now she is sitting in the ring. Trouble for Alexa?

04:40 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
Results So far

Sanity defeated New Day in the Tables match in Kickoff show

Andrade "Cien" Almas defeats Kalisto

04:39 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
WWE Extreme Rules Fight Card

What is WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Full Fight Card?AJ Styles (c) vs Rusev – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins (30-Minute Iron Man Match) – Intercontinental Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Nia Jax (Extreme Rules Match) – Raw Women’s Championship

Carmella (c) vs Asuka (James Ellsworth suspended in a shark cage) – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley

Jeff Hardy (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura – United States Championship

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs Team Hell No – SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Deleters of Worlds vs B-Team – Raw Tag Team Championship

Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens (Steel Cage Match)

Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin

New Day vs SAnitY (Tables Match) – Extreme Rules Kickoff

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Sin Cara – Extreme Rules Kickoff

WWE Extreme Rules Live Results, WWE Live Streaming and Updates: Things are about to go Extreme as WWE kicks off its latest pay-per-view Extreme Rules. All the title will be on the line as superstars from both Raw and Smackdown compete in some of the most gruelling matches. Except for the WWE Universal title, all champions will defend their titles. Extreme Rules is a pay-per-view where the rules will be extreme, and there will be different stipulations in every match.

