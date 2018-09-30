Evolution to reunite at WWE SmackDown 1000th episode

Evolution will return to SmackDown Live. (Source: WWE) Evolution will return to SmackDown Live. (Source: WWE)

If The Shield is the most dominant faction in the WWE in the current momentum, the squared circle was dominated by the faction known as Evolution in the mid-2000s. Evolution comprised of the then, WWE Heavyweight Champion Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair – four of the “baddest dudes” at the time. Now, after a span of over 13 years, all the four members of the faction will reunite once again on WWE.

The WWE broke the news on their official website that Evolution is set to reunite on the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live on October 16, 2018. The last time Evolution reunited, was back in 2014, even though Flair was not a part of the faction at the time. The Evolution, comprising of Triple H, Batista, and Orton, then fought against Shield in a high-intense rivalry.

Where are all the four superstars right now?

The four superstars are WWE legends in their own rights as they share 49 world championship reigns among themselves. While Orton is a regular member of the blue brand at the moment, Triple H holds the position of the company’s Chief Operating Officer and makes sporadical visits on Monday Night Raw and pay-per-views. He is set to face The Undertaker at WWE Super-Show next week on Saturday. Ric Flair has been retired from the arena for 10 years but has been making frequent visits on special occasions as well.

The biggest question that remained on Evolution’s reunion was the prospect of Batista’s return. Batista left the company back in 2010, only to return four years later. But his return did not as per plans, and he was heavily criticised by the fans. His relations with the WWE soured and he left again. Batista, who has since then, became a successful action movie star, had been vocal about his relations with WWE, which left fans wondering if he would return on Smackdown’s biggest night, since he was a huge part of the blue brand in late 2000s.

