WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Predictions: Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey to retain titles

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: On the road to Wrestlemania, the WWE superstars will meet one of the most feared steel structures, the Elimination Chamber, this Sunday. There will be two historic chamber matches at the pay-per-view. In the first chamber matches, six women’s tag teams will face off with each other to become the first ever Women’s Tag-Team Champions. In the 2nd Elimination Chamber match, the WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title against five other superstars.

Advertising

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who is set to face Becky Lynch (oops, Charlotte, right?), at Wrestlemania, will also defend her title against Ruby Riott at Elimination Chamber. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon are scheduled to defend their titles against the Usos, but with reports of Jimmy Uso’s arrest coming in, the match could be on the verge of cancellation. Bobby Lashley will team up with his manager Lio Rush to defend his title against Finn Balor in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Here are the predictions for the Elimination Chamber:

2019 Elimination Chamber predictions:

(KICKOFF) Cruiserweight Championship – Buddy Murphy (c) vs Akira Tozawa:

Buddy Murphy has all the potential to be the World Champion one day if he transitions from 205 Live to the main roster. He is a future star, for sure, has the ability to hold the microphone, is brilliant in selling the fight and has the moves to survive against stars bigger in size than him. There is no point, at the moment, to stop the success train of the Australian sensation and he will most likely defeat Akira Tozawa to retain his title.

Prediction: Buddy Murphy retains the title

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin:

This is perhaps one of the most irrelevant matches in the pay-per-view, even though it has been built for so many months. Braun Strowman has suddenly run out of steam among the fans and he needs a win with all the Monster Among Men theatrics before Wrestlemania. This match has the potential to put such a thing on display, but a possible interference from Drew McIntyre could also take place, leading up to Strowman vs McIntyre match at Wrestlemania.

Prediction: Braun Strowman def. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs The Usos:

Even though everyone seems to be enjoying this camaraderie between The Miz and Shane McMahon, one can sense that these two are destined to turn on each other for a bitter encounter at Wrestlemania. Losing the tag titles could lead to an argument between the two halves of ‘Best in the World’, which could set the stage for a battle at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Prediction: The Usos win the title (if the match happens)

Raw Women’s Championship – Ronda Rousey (c) vs Ruby Riott:

This match has only been included to keep the limelight on Ronda Rousey before the Wrestlemania event. There is no way Rousey is losing the title right now. She is destined to battle Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania – unless the WWE makes it a three-way show between Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte. A possible intervention from Charlotte could turn the circumstances towards that. Unless The Man has something to say about it. The Irish Lass Kicker could also make an interference. Ruby Riott could win the match via DQ, but Ronda Rousey will surely retain the title.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey retains the title

So Ronnie is afraid that old Char is dragging her out of the WM main event, huh? Rightfully so. We all know who was making this happen, and now I’m sitting at home watching it collapse. Might have to do something about that. https://t.co/iHCTdz4wlo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) 13 February 2019

Intercontinental Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor:

According to recent rumours, Finn Balor is one of the big stars who could be on the verge of shifting brand loyalties to AEW. With Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon eager to retain stars at WWE, Balor could be handed a major incentive of InterContinental Championship title to stay on the ship. McMahon has already handed The Revival the Raw Tag-team titles, in order to keep them on the brand, while Randy Orton was made to win the Gauntlet match. A similar push for Balor could be on the cards.

Prediction: Finn Balor becomes new InterContinental Champion

Women’s Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber) – Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs Riott Squad vs The IIconics vs Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs Naomi & Carmella:

This is perhaps the most unpredictable match of the card. Sasha Banks & Bayley have had major ups and down over the past year, as the WWE built the interest for a Women’s tag-team title. So far, it has not come to fruition and winning the titles could give the story a fitting end. Nia Jax and Tamina, who are being viewed as the possible pioneers for the start of intergender wrestling, could also be given the titles to build their stature. But The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, are the ones who need to win the title the most to remain relevance. Their transition from NXT to the main roster has not gone down well, and the tag titles could add certain relevance to them.

Prediction: IIconics become first ever Women’s Tag Team Champions

Advertising

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber) – Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy vs Kofi Kingston

It is almost uncertain at this point who will Daniel Bryan face at the Wrestlemania. AJ Styles seems to be the most obvious choice but the two have already battled for way too long. Samoa Joe is another contender but WWE has never liked a heel vs heel combo, and might not go for it at the Grandest Stage of Them All. It is certain, though, Bryan will enter Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion. Expect an interference from Eric Rowan to turn the result towards Bryan.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan retains the title