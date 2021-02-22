WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Miz cashes in, pins Drew McIntyre to win title

WWE Elimination Chamber Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: The Miz successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre ahead of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday.

While McIntyre was busy celebrating his victory in the Elimination Chamber match, The Miz, who had withdrawn from the match on Raw, delivered his Skull Crushing Finale to pin the British. McIntyre has now lost the WWE Championship for the second time since WrestleMania 36.

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston vs Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles (Elimination Chamber): McIntyre successfully retained his championship with a win over five superstars in the Elimination Chamber match. Kofi Kingston struck first as he eliminated Randy Orton, but then he got kicked out of the match by Sheamus.

After McIntyre eliminated Jeff Hardy with a Claymore Kick, AJ Styles came into his own to hit Sheamus with a Phenomenal Forearm. With the equation down to two, Styles went for another Phenomenal Forearm but McIntyre converted it into a Claymore Kick. He went for the pin to retain the WWE Championship.

He gave it everything he had.@DMcIntyreWWE remains at the top of the mountain! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/gVlTqAQpvD — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

Bobby Lashley vs Riddle vs John Morrison (United States Championship): Riddle earned his first title on the main roster — United States Championship — with a victory over Bobby Lashley and John Morrison.

Roman Reigns (c) vs Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship): Reigns retained his title after locking Daniel Bryan in a guillotine choke but the story didn’t end there. After the match, Edge ran into the ring and hit a spear on Reigns before pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Sasha and Bianca Belair (Women’s Tag Team Championship): The team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler continued its tag team title run with a victory over the team of Sasha Baks and Bianca Belair.