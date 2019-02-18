WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Streaming, Live Results and Live Updates: Usos win SmackDown tag team titles

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Streaming, Live Results and Live Updates: Usos win SmackDown tag team titleshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/wwe-wrestling/wwe-elimination-chamber-2019-live-streaming-results-updates-ppv-5588208/
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Streaming, Live Results and Live Updates: WWE Elimination Chamber is one final destination left prior to the Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania. The battle will now enter the monstrous Elimination chamber structure. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title inside the steel structure against five other men – Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe.
Meanwhile, the tradition of Women’s Elimination Chamber will continue for the second year running as well. The first ever Women’s tag team champions will be decided inside the chamber when Carmella & Naomi vs Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks & Bayley, Nia Jax & Tamina, Riott Squad, and the IIconics take on each other. Catch Live updates and results of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.
Live Blog
Usos Win
Jimmy hits a superkick to Miz. Jimmy with the frog splash, but Miz caught it and then hits the Skull Crushing Finale, but when he goes for the pinfall, Jimmy rolls into a pin and steals the win! The Usos are the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions!
SmackDown tag team titles on the line next. Does the Miz-Shane implosion start here or will lightning strike twice? Meanwhile, Maryse arrives with The Miz and announces that they will be having a baby- 'Miz still got it'- chants fill the arena
Sasha Banks & Bayley Win
Sasha with the Bank Statement but her shoulder gives up on her. She uses a leg instead. Sonya Deville taps out! Sasha Banks & Bayley are the FIRST EVER WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
Hello and Welcome to our live blog on WWE Elimination Chamber 2019. Elimination Chamber is one final destination left prior to the Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania. The battle will now enter the monstrous Elimination chamber structure. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title inside the steel structure against five other men – Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe.
(KICKOFF) Cruiserweight Championship – Buddy Murphy (c) vs Akira Tozawa
Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin
SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs The Usos
Raw Women’s Championship – Ronda Rousey (c) vs Ruby Riott
Intercontinental Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor
Women’s Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber) – Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs Riott Squad vs The IIconics vs Carmella & Naomi vs Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose
WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber) – Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy vs Kofi Kingston
Coast to Coast
Shane hits the Coast to Coast! Shane goes for a second one on Jey but eats a superkick. Miz saves the pinfall!
Usos have upper hand
Jimmy Uso and The Miz kick things off. Jimmy escapes a Figure Four Leglock. Jey with a cheap shot on the outside and Usos are in command.
Up Next: Men's Tag Titles On the Line
Nia and Tamina Eliminated
Jax charges at Bayley and crashes into a pod! She is out of action! Now all the women left team up and pin Tamina! Meteora and diving elbow! The pre-match favourites are out! We are down to two.
Riott Squad Eliminated
Nia Jax and Tamina not giving anyone an opportunity to breathe. They are lethal force inside the Chamber. Tamina jumps from the top rope on both members of the Riott Squad and they are eliminated.
Nia and Tamina Enter
With the entry of Nia Jax and Tamina the entire game has changed. They make an immediate impact by removing the Iconics. Meanwhile, moments before Iconics had eliminated Naomi and Carmella.
Boss and Hug Connection
Sasha and Bayley look like they are the team to beat but will one turn on each other? Meanwhile, the Iconics have entered the ring.
Match Starts
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will start the match against Sasha Banks and Bayley. The shoulder of Sasha is still a concern. History will be made today.
Up Next:
Women's Tag Team Championship inside the EliminationChamber - Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Carmella
KICK OFF MATCH!
Fun way to start the show- Buddy Murphy defeats Akira Tozawa via pinfall.
Hello and welcome
