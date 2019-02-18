WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Streaming, Live Results and Live Updates: Usos win SmackDown tag team titles

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Streaming, Live Results and Live Updates: WWE Elimination Chamber is one final destination left prior to the Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania. The battle will now enter the monstrous Elimination chamber structure. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title inside the steel structure against five other men – Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe.

Meanwhile, the tradition of Women’s Elimination Chamber will continue for the second year running as well. The first ever Women’s tag team champions will be decided inside the chamber when Carmella & Naomi vs Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks & Bayley, Nia Jax & Tamina, Riott Squad, and the IIconics take on each other. Catch Live updates and results of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.