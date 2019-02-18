WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Results: Here are all the results from pay-per-view

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Live Results: The stage is set for the last roadblock before the Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will get ready to defend his title against five men – AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, and Kofi Kingston, inside the chamber. The odds will be stacked against the Champion as he looks to book a main event slot at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Apart from the big fight, there will also be the introduction of a new title – as the first ever Women’s tag team champions will be decided inside the chamber.

Sasha Banks & Bayley vs Nia Jax & Tamina vs Riott Squad vs The IIconics vs Carmella & Naomi vs Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose will compete in only the 2nd ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey will also defend her titel against Ruby Riott.

Here are all the results of the WWE Elimination Chamber:

(KICKOFF) Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley become first ever Women’s Tag Team Championship

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs The Usos

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship – Ronda Rousey (c) vs Ruby Riott

Intercontinental Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor

WWE Championship (Elimination Chamber) – Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy vs Kofi Kingston

(* The results will be updated as and when they take place)