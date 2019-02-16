WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Superstars to defend six titles inside deadly structure

The Road to Wrestlemania has begun and the second major pay-per-event of the new year – Elimination Chamber– takes place on Monday (Indian timings). Elimination Chambers will be the ultimate platform to exhibit the moves before the final champion moves in, to fight their opponent in Wrestle Mania 35. The Championship match involves contenders like AJ Style, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe who have been waging war on gaining the title since long. Daniel Bryan had secured his title back in 2012 in the Satan’s Prison. Kofi Kingston, very recently replaced Mustafa Ali to face the elite fighters on Sunday. The final developments make it an exciting match to watch since the gauntlet round had Kingston surface up into his tougher form. Unaware of the matches? Here is a reminder:

WWE Championship- Daniel Bryan vs The Five Contenders

Advertising

Elimination Chambers will be the ultimate platform to exhibit the moves before the final champion moves in, to fight their opponent in Wrestle Mania 35. The Championship match involves- AJ Style, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe who have been waging war on gaining the title since long. Daniel Bryan had secured his title back in 2012 in the Satan’s Prison. Kofi Kingston, very recently replaced Mustafa Ali to face the elite fighters on Sunday.

Debut of the Women’s Tag Team Championship: The inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match will feature a mix of robust fighters, including three squads from WWE Raw and three from SmackDown. Those in the mix include Nia Jax and Tamina vs Mandy and Sonya Daville vs The Riott Squad vs Naomi and Carmella vs The Ilconics vs Sasha Banks and Bayley. All are pitted against each other for a round-off to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship title.

Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

The squared circle will also witness Ruby Riott go face to face against Ronda Rousey. Ruby Riott remained the only undefeated member from the Riott Squad to not face Ronda during the WWE Raw match last week. This Sunday, the focus will remain on both the contenders working their moves for the singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, towards Wrestle Mania 35.

The WWE Cruiserweight Championship

The Cruiserweight Championship round will see Buddy Murphy and Akira Tozawa lock horns against each other. Buddy Murphy knows no stopping since after he won his Cruiserweight Championship title in the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne. The competition in Elimination Chambers will stay high on energy, with Tozawa for the face-off, who won his way in by defeating Lio Rush, Alexander and Humberto Carrilo in the WWE 205 Live Elimination match.

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Advertising

Outlining the match scenario, WWE introduced ‘no disqualification’ provision in this match between Corbin and Strowman. Strowman’s elbow was damaged due to a savage attack by Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in the last face-off. The aggression has only been building up with the audience on the edge to experience the thrill of their bitter rivalry.